Reasons to rewatch Something In The Rain
Tanya Saxena
Image: JTBC
Son Ye Jin
Catch Son Ye Jin in one of her best roles, she portrays a woman who is strong but melts with the ones she loves, her character will make you fall in love with the drama once again
It’s time to rewatch Something In The Rain because Jung Hae In as a romantic hero is what everyone needs now and then, his endearing smiles combined with his irresistible charm
Image: JTBC
Jung Hae In
As summers approach it is time to drench oneself in rain, and what better drama to do that than Something in The Rain, drenching the characters almost in every episode, rain becomes the third lead
Image: JTBC
Rain
Everyone loves romance but when you add the spice of the age gap, it becomes utterly tempting, this drama puts meaning to ‘age is just a number’ in such a beautiful way
Image: JTBC
Age-Gap Romance
Something In The Rain shines as one of those dramas that addresses social taboos with such sensitivity that you will be left in awe
Image: JTBC
Breaking Taboos
Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) and Seo Joon Hee’s (Jung Hae In) romance is obviously frowned upon and faces a lot of obstacles, but still love finds a way
Image: JTBC
A love that grows against all odds
Something In The Rain sets itself apart with the never-before-seen portrayal of hand-holding, hidden glances, and more, the drama is a novel depiction of being in love
Iconic depiction of being in love
Image: Netflix
Wi Ha Joon was at the beginning of his acting career at the time, it was a treat to watch him as Son Ye Jin’s younger brother
Image: JTBC
Wi Ha Joon
Another reason to rewatch is the supporting cast of the show with their show-stopping performances highlighting the show
The Crew
Image: JTBC
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming age-gap romance and moreover, it stars Wi Ha Joon in the lead, what more reason one need to re-watch Something in The Rain
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Image: tvN