Reasons to watch Dare to Love Me

Dare to Love Me brings forth the well-known and enjoyed age-gap romance with a twist that here the female lead is also the male lead’s master
Age-gap romance with a twist
Dare to Love Me depicts the blooming love story between Shin Yoon Bok and his former master Kim Hong Do
Plot
Dare To Love Me also has an intriguing second suspenseful plot comprising of a complicated plan where a mysterious ‘phony’ criminal is stealing Korean artifacts and selling them
Underlying suspenseful second plot
You need no more reason than having the charming and handsome L aka Kim Myung Soo as the main lead, moreover, he comes with cute and adorable charms this time
L as the male lead
Lee Yoo Young as the female lead is warming as she incorporates the sweetness and hardworking soul of Kim Hong Do
Lee Yoo Young as the female lead
Kim Hong Do and Shin Yoon Bok’s romance is adorable to the root, at first due to the age gap and the master-student relationship, their dating might be frowned upon, plus, it’s his first time dating
Romance
Dare To Love Me brings a heartwarming family angle which might make you cry at times, as Shin Yoon Bok comes from a family who still lives according to Joseon period ways
Family
Shin Yoon Bok and his mother’s relationship is sad as she left him in childhood, he harbors anger towards her, and when they finally meet it’s too late. The forgiveness theme is presented beautifully here
Theme of forgiveness
Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do keep their relationship secret in the beginning, hiding from others and acting like nothing is just too cute to miss
Secret relationship
Shin Yoon Bok has to dare to love Kim Hong Do and follow his dreams by breaking his old age restrictions and his personal growth is one to look out for most