Heading 3

august 18, 2024

Reasons to watch Dare to Love Me

Tanya Saxena

Entertainment

Dare to Love Me brings forth the well-known and enjoyed age-gap romance with a twist that here the female lead is also the male lead’s master

Image: KBS

Age-gap romance with a twist

Dare to Love Me depicts the blooming love story between Shin Yoon Bok and his former master Kim Hong Do

Image: KBS

Plot

Dare To Love Me also has an intriguing second suspenseful plot comprising of a complicated plan where a mysterious ‘phony’ criminal is stealing Korean artifacts and selling them 

Image: KBS

 Underlying suspenseful second plot

You need no more reason than having the charming and handsome L aka Kim Myung Soo as the main lead, moreover, he comes with cute and adorable charms this time

 L as the male lead

Image: KBS

Lee Yoo Young as the female lead is warming as she incorporates the sweetness and hardworking soul of Kim Hong Do 

Image: KBS

 Lee Yoo Young as the female lead

Kim Hong Do and Shin Yoon Bok’s romance is adorable to the root, at first due to the age gap and the master-student relationship, their dating might be frowned upon, plus, it’s his first time dating

Romance

Image: KBS

Dare To Love Me brings a heartwarming family angle which might make you cry at times, as Shin Yoon Bok comes from a family who still lives according to Joseon period ways

 Family

Image: KBS

Shin Yoon Bok and his mother’s relationship is sad as she left him in childhood, he harbors anger towards her, and when they finally meet it’s too late. The forgiveness theme is presented beautifully here

Theme of forgiveness

Image: KBS

Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do keep their relationship secret in the beginning, hiding from others and acting like nothing is just too cute to miss

 Secret relationship

Image: KBS

Shin Yoon Bok has to dare to love Kim Hong Do and follow his dreams by breaking his old age restrictions and his personal growth is one to look out for most

Theme of breaking down restrictions

Image: KBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here