Reasons to watch K-drama Happiness
In this zombies series, Park Hyung Sik as Jung Yi Hyun plays the role of detective
Park Hyung Sik
Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom is a member of special officer who is excited to move in her new house
Han Hyo Joo
Despite its title Happiness, this K-Drama offers a thrilling twist with a mix of infectious zombie-vampire hybrids and unexpected killers
Title
Happiness stands out by acknowledging and incorporating COVID-19 into its plot, portraying the new normal with tests, masks, and work-from-home scenarios
Realistic Reflection
The series explores deeper themes like classism and materialism through formidable villains, led by Baek Hyun Jin and Bae Hae Sun, making the plot more engaging
Compelling Villains
Gripping Cliffhangers
Happiness keeps viewers hooked with intense cliffhangers, making the anticipation for the next episode almost unbearable during its airing
Heart-Pounding Action
With fast and contorting zombie-vampires, the show delivers heart-stopping action scenes
Amidst chaos, the series balances action with tender moments, emphasizing the importance of families and bonds during challenging times
Emphasis on Home and Family
Fans were invested in the characters' fates, hoping for a happy ending not only for the main couple but also for the supporting cast
Hope for a Happy Ending
Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik's on-screen chemistry shines, adding depth to their characters' relationship
Chemistry of Lead Actors
