Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

January 26, 2024

Entertainment

Reasons to watch K-drama Happiness

In this zombies series, Park Hyung Sik as Jung Yi Hyun plays the role of detective

Image source- tvN

Park Hyung Sik

Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom is a member of special officer who is excited to move in her new house

Han Hyo Joo

Image source- tvN

Despite its title Happiness, this K-Drama offers a thrilling twist with a mix of infectious zombie-vampire hybrids and unexpected killers

Image source- tvN

Title

Happiness stands out by acknowledging and incorporating COVID-19 into its plot, portraying the new normal with tests, masks, and work-from-home scenarios

Realistic Reflection

Image source- tvN

The series explores deeper themes like classism and materialism through formidable villains, led by Baek Hyun Jin and Bae Hae Sun, making the plot more engaging

Compelling Villains

Image source- tvN

Gripping Cliffhangers

Image source- tvN

Happiness keeps viewers hooked with intense cliffhangers, making the anticipation for the next episode almost unbearable during its airing

Heart-Pounding Action

Image source- tvN

With fast and contorting zombie-vampires, the show delivers heart-stopping action scenes

Amidst chaos, the series balances action with tender moments, emphasizing the importance of families and bonds during challenging times

Emphasis on Home and Family

Image source- tvN

Fans were invested in the characters' fates, hoping for a happy ending not only for the main couple but also for the supporting cast

Hope for a Happy Ending

Image source- tvN

Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik's on-screen chemistry shines, adding depth to their characters' relationship

Chemistry of Lead Actors

Image source- tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here