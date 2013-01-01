Reasons to watch K-drama Marry My Husband
Watch Park Min-young in a gripping K-drama as she seeks revenge after mysteriously time-traveling from 2023 to 2013, confronting betrayal, and embracing a second chance at life
Park Min-young's supremacy
A murdered woman gets a second shot at life, transported from 2023 to 2013. Can she change her fate and avenge betrayal? Mysterious time travel unfolds with unexpected twists
Time-Travel Drama
Join Park Min-young on a suspenseful journey, going back a decade to right the wrongs of her past. A tale of revenge, redemption, and the intricacies of multiple timelines
Second Chance for Vengeance
Kang Ji-won, played by Park Min-young, seeks revenge on her deceitful husband and best friend after being transported back in time. The drama unfolds with cold and merciless vengeance
Revenge Unleashed
Dive into a K-drama filled with unexpected romance. Kang Ji-won, seeking love after a tragic past, experiences a swoon-worthy journey with characters like charming chef Eun-ho and supportive Ji-hyeok
Time-Bending Romance
Star-Studded Cast
Park Min-young leads with Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and Na In-woo. The drama weaves a complex web of characters, each contributing to the suspense and drama
Witness Kang Ji-won's inspiring journey of transformation. The drama is a source of inspiration, highlighting the power to rewrite one's narrative, meet new people, and embrace a sparkling fate
Emotional Transformation
Director Park Won-guk promises a thrilling ride where villains face ruthless punishment. Kang Ji-won, fueled by anger and devoid of mercy, seeks justice and unapologetic revenge
Villains Beware
A refreshing K-drama where revenge takes center stage, delivering unexpected twists and turns. Kang Ji-won's relentless pursuit of justice captivates viewers in a tale of betrayal and redemption
Refreshing Plot
Park Min-young's character sparks a message of hope and courage. Transforming a gloomy fate into a sparkling one, the drama encourages viewers to reflect on their own potential for positive change
Message of Hope
