Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Entertainment

Reasons to Watch My Demon

My Demon is one of the most anticipated K-dramas started airing on November 24th.

Image credits: SBS

In this drama, Song Kang plays a 200-year-old demon, while Kim Yoo Jung is portrayed as Do Do Hee, a successful CEO who is a workaholic

Image credits: SBS

My Demon combines romance, fantasy, and the most happening couples with a great storyline

Image credits: SBS

Here are three reasons why you need to watch this most streaming K-drama

Image credits: SBS

The presence of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung as a pair in My Demon promises an undoubtedly captivating show. 

Image credits: SBS

Beautiful Cast

This couple showcases an unparalleled performance, combining Song Kang's enigmatic demon character with Yoo Jung

Image credits: SBS

My Demon has a refreshing combination of genres including comedy, romance, and thriller that evokes curiosity and touches your heart 

Image credits: SBS

 Unique storyline

This series explores topics of secrecy, society's perception of demons, and Jeong's mysteriously disappearing abilities

Image credits: SBS

Known for his roles in Nevertheless and Sweet Home, Song Kang explored new characters that show a more mysterious side. Kim Yoo Jung, who usually plays innocent girl roles, now portrays Do Do Hee, a complex and tough character

Image credits: SBS

Brilliant transformations

Combining office romance, fantasy elements, and a captivating cast, My Demon will entertain and captivate audiences. Aren't these reasons great enough to watch tihs show

Image credits: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here