Reasons to Watch My Demon
My Demon is one of the most anticipated K-dramas started airing on November 24th.
Image credits: SBS
In this drama, Song Kang plays a 200-year-old demon, while Kim Yoo Jung is portrayed as Do Do Hee, a successful CEO who is a workaholic
My Demon combines romance, fantasy, and the most happening couples with a great storyline
Here are three reasons why you need to watch this most streaming K-drama
The presence of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung as a pair in My Demon promises an undoubtedly captivating show.
Beautiful Cast
This couple showcases an unparalleled performance, combining Song Kang's enigmatic demon character with Yoo Jung
My Demon has a refreshing combination of genres including comedy, romance, and thriller that evokes curiosity and touches your heart
Unique storyline
This series explores topics of secrecy, society's perception of demons, and Jeong's mysteriously disappearing abilities
Known for his roles in Nevertheless and Sweet Home, Song Kang explored new characters that show a more mysterious side. Kim Yoo Jung, who usually plays innocent girl roles, now portrays Do Do Hee, a complex and tough character
Brilliant transformations
Combining office romance, fantasy elements, and a captivating cast, My Demon will entertain and captivate audiences. Aren't these reasons great enough to watch tihs show
