Reasons to watch My Sweet Mobster
Tanya Saxena
My Sweet Mobster is a must-watch rom-com due to its main trope of a love story between Sunshine (Go Eun Ha) and Grumpy (Seo Ji Hwan)
Image: JTBC
Sunshine and grumpy trope
My Sweet Mobster follows the story of Seo Ji Hwan who has a dark past and Go Eun Ha who did not have a great childhood, coming together and finding love and support in each other
Image: JTBC
Plot
Go Eun Ha is looking for her once very close Hyun Woo ‘oppa’ who she used to play with as a kid, it will be fun to find who will be the one with a deeper connection to her
Image: JTBC
Intriguing deep subplot
The love triangle between mobster turner CEO Seo Ji Hwan, kid content creator Go Eun Ha, and prosecutor Jang Hyun Woo is exciting to watch and adds another layer to the plot
Image: JTBC
Love Triangle
Han Sun Hwa is a treat to watch in the role of Go Eun Ha, a kid content creator Minnie ‘unnie’ is sweet, kind, and lovable, and her acting and charm will just fill your heart
Han Sun Hwa
Image: JTBC
Uhm Tae Goo portrays Seo Ji Hwan, which is the actor’s first romantic role and we are all for it, he looms adorable and sweet and at the same time tough as an ex-mobster
Uhm Tae Goo
Image: JTBC
Kwon Yul as Jang Hyun Woo, a prosecutor who does not believe that people can change and secrets like Go Eun Ha, is a warming character, it is fun to watch the actor in a romantic role
Kwon Yul
Image: JTBC
The concept of Thirsty Deer is run by CEO Seo Ji Hwan who through it gives ex-cons to change and live a good life proves that people can change and gives hope
‘People can change’
Image: JTBC
The drama serves audiences with a barrel of laughs with its perfectly timed comedy inclusions, it will have you laughing out loud
Barrel of comedy
Image: JTBC
My Sweet Mobster works on many levels and it will heal you as you watch the leads find their way in the world and create a better future by letting go of the past
Healing
Image: JTBC