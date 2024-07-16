Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 16, 2024

Reasons to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja


Maharaja is a Tamil language action-thriller movie that proved to be a milestone in Vijay Sethupathi's career

 Maharaja 

Here are some reasons why you should leave everything and watch Maharaja 

Reasons

Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead while Anurag Kashyap plays an anti-hero. The movie also includes Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles. The star cast is so good that you can't miss watching it 

The Starcast 

If you are a Vijay Sethupathi fan, you can not miss Maharaja as it marked the 50th film of the actor in Indian cinema. Truly, a landmark! 

VJS50 

Vijay Sethupathi has nailed the title role of a barber who is the father of a teenage girl. The actor proved yet again why he is called one of the finest actors in India. Anurag Kashyap and other key actors also played their part well 

Performances 

Nithilan Swaminathan has directed the film brilliantly. He also deserves appreciation for the writing 

 Direction

The screenplay Writing of Maharaja is the real hero. Though, the movie has a simple storyline it's the masterfully crafted screenplay that makes it a must-watch 

Writing 

B. Ajaneesh Lokesh has composed the music for the movie. His soulful background score and heart-touching music uplift the feel of the movie 

 Music 

Editing 

The movie doesn't have a single dull moment, unnecessary romantic angle, or illogical song sequences. The editing of the movie is so crisp and tight 

Box Office Hit & Availability 

Maharaja is the biggest hit of 2024 in Tamil Cinema. The movie is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam 

