Reasons to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

Maharaja is a Tamil language action-thriller movie that proved to be a milestone in Vijay Sethupathi's career
Maharaja
Image: The Route's Instagram
Here are some reasons why you should leave everything and watch Maharaja
Image: The Route's Instagram
Reasons
Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead while Anurag Kashyap plays an anti-hero. The movie also includes Mamta Mohandas and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles. The star cast is so good that you can't miss watching it
The Starcast
Image: The Route's Instagram
If you are a Vijay Sethupathi fan, you can not miss Maharaja as it marked the 50th film of the actor in Indian cinema. Truly, a landmark!
VJS50
Image: The Route's Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi has nailed the title role of a barber who is the father of a teenage girl. The actor proved yet again why he is called one of the finest actors in India. Anurag Kashyap and other key actors also played their part well
Performances
Image: The Route's Instagram
Nithilan Swaminathan has directed the film brilliantly. He also deserves appreciation for the writing
Direction
Video: The Route's Instagram
The screenplay Writing of Maharaja is the real hero. Though, the movie has a simple storyline it's the masterfully crafted screenplay that makes it a must-watch
Writing
Image: The Route's Instagram
B. Ajaneesh Lokesh has composed the music for the movie. His soulful background score and heart-touching music uplift the feel of the movie
Music
Image: The Route's Instagram
Editing
Video: The Route's Instagram
The movie doesn't have a single dull moment, unnecessary romantic angle, or illogical song sequences. The editing of the movie is so crisp and tight
Box Office Hit & Availability
Image: The Route's Instagram
Maharaja is the biggest hit of 2024 in Tamil Cinema. The movie is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam