Reasons why K-dramas are extremely addictive
K-dramas tell unique, creative stories spanning genres from romance to crime that hook viewers in
Compelling stories
Charismatic, well-written characters that you can't help falling in love with and rooting for
Endearing characters
Episodes often end on cliffhangers that leave you desperately wanting to know what happens next
Cliffhangers
K-drama actors are talented and have gorgeous, stylish visuals that are pleasing to watch
Eye candy
Heart-fluttering romantic relationships full of chemistry make viewers wish they were part of the romance
Romance
K-dramas provide an exciting escape from everyday life into different worlds and scenarios
Escapism
Over-the-top melodramatic moments create emotionally engaging viewing experiences
Melodrama
The Korean language, food, traditions and culture woven in are interesting to experience
Culture
Feel-good storylines and messages are comforting to watch unwind with after a long day
Comfort
K-dramas are formatted into seasons with enough episodes to satisfy binge cravings
Bingeable
