Pujya Doss

september 28 2023

Entertainment

Recap: All of Us Are Dead Season 1

A thrilling ride through Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead as we revisit the zombie apocalypse and the students' struggle to survive

Image: Netflix

A mysterious virus spreads, turning students into zombies, and setting the stage for chaos at Hyosan High School

Image: Netflix

The Outbreak Begins

Meet our protagonists, Joon, Nam-ra, and others, as they navigate the school's horrors and form bonds to stay alive

Image: Netflix

The Survivors

Trust is tested as alliances form and crumble, revealing the dark side of human nature in the face of danger

Image: Netflix

Friendship and Betrayal

Witness the efforts of the brave teacher, Mr. Hwang, to protect his students and find a way to escape

Image: Netflix

The Teacher's Struggle

Romantic entanglements bloom amidst the chaos, adding a touch of humanity to the bleak setting

Image: Netflix

Love in a Time of Crisis

The zombies' evolution poses new threats, making survival even more challenging for our heroes

Image: Netflix

Zombies Evolve

Hope emerges as a rescue mission is launched, and characters confront their pasts for redemption

Image: Netflix

Rescue and Redemption

Uncover the mysteries behind the outbreak and the school's enigmatic security guard in a season filled with suspense

Image: Netflix

Unresolved Mysteries

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead was renewed for a second season in June 2022. The release date for the second season has not yet been announced

Season 2

