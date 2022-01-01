Recap: All of Us Are Dead Season 1
A thrilling ride through Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead as we revisit the zombie apocalypse and the students' struggle to survive
Image: Netflix
A mysterious virus spreads, turning students into zombies, and setting the stage for chaos at Hyosan High School
Image: Netflix
The Outbreak Begins
Meet our protagonists, Joon, Nam-ra, and others, as they navigate the school's horrors and form bonds to stay alive
Image: Netflix
The Survivors
Trust is tested as alliances form and crumble, revealing the dark side of human nature in the face of danger
Image: Netflix
Friendship and Betrayal
Witness the efforts of the brave teacher, Mr. Hwang, to protect his students and find a way to escape
Image: Netflix
The Teacher's Struggle
Romantic entanglements bloom amidst the chaos, adding a touch of humanity to the bleak setting
Image: Netflix
Love in a Time of Crisis
The zombies' evolution poses new threats, making survival even more challenging for our heroes
Image: Netflix
Zombies Evolve
Hope emerges as a rescue mission is launched, and characters confront their pasts for redemption
Image: Netflix
Rescue and Redemption
Uncover the mysteries behind the outbreak and the school's enigmatic security guard in a season filled with suspense
Image: Netflix
Unresolved Mysteries
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead was renewed for a second season in June 2022. The release date for the second season has not yet been announced
Season 2