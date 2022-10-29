Heading 3
Image: KBS
They had a Crazy Love and it was hilarious!
Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung
Image: tvN
Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah
The dimple-couple became our comfort zone for a few months
Image: ENA
We are looking for someone who would be the best support system like them
Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin
Image: tvN
Yes we know they never became a couple officially, but who can deny their chemistry?
Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been
Image: tvN
Fighting a scary disease together? They have it under control!
Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo
Image: TVING
They broke up, but while they were together it was a burst of good visuals
Jinyoung and Kim Go Eun
Image: SBS
Kim Min Gyu and Seol In Ah
The second lead couple goals, they were the sweetest
Leaving no stone unturned, they were just the perfect partners
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong
Image: SBS
Image: MBC
For each other, they would go to absolute lengths!
Lee Jong Suk and YoonA
Image: tvN
Unique and otherworldly, their love story was one of our favorites this year
Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min
