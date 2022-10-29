Heading 3

Image: KBS

They had a Crazy Love and it was hilarious!

Kim Jae Wook and Krystal Jung 

Image: tvN

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah

The dimple-couple became our comfort zone for a few months

Image: ENA

We are looking for someone who would be the best support system like them

Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin 

Image: tvN

Yes we know they never became a couple officially, but who can deny their chemistry?

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been

Image: tvN

Fighting a scary disease together? They have it under control!

Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo

Image: TVING

They broke up, but while they were together it was a burst of good visuals

Jinyoung and Kim Go Eun

Image: SBS

Kim Min Gyu and Seol In Ah

The second lead couple goals, they were the sweetest

Leaving no stone unturned, they were just the perfect partners

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong

Image: SBS

Image: MBC

For each other, they would go to absolute lengths!

Lee Jong Suk and YoonA

Image: tvN

Unique and otherworldly, their love story was one of our favorites this year

Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min

