Image Credit: tvN
Doom at Your Service
It is the story of a woman who wishes for the world to end and comes across ‘doom’ who lives with her through her last 100 days
A tale of teenagers who are facing difficulties in their lives and suddenly come across a magician living in an abandoned park
The Sound of Magic
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: SBS
A Korean emperor who has to find a way to close the door to a parallel world meets a detective who protects the people from the uprising danger
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image Credit : JTBC
It is about a magical bar which opens at night to help people to solve their problems by looking into their dreams
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Image Credit: tvN
The dark fantasy drama starring Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun, and Chae Jong Hyeop is a must watch
The Witch's Diner
Image Credit: MBC
Extraordinary You
The story revolves around a girl who finds out that she is a character from a comic and decides to change her fate by searching for the love of her life
A tale of a mystical land called Arth in the ancient city of Arthdal and of the people living there with their struggles
Arthdal Chronicles
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: KBS2
The story of an angel is who has to complete a difficult task in order to return to heaven but ends up creating trouble for himself
Angel's Last Mission: Love
Image Credit: tvN
Ghost Doctor
One of the best recently released fantasy dramas starring Rain, Kim Bum, UEE and Son Na Eun
