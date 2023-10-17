Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

17 OCTOBER, 2023

Record-breaking Hollywood hits

The final installments of the Avengers series became the highest-grossing superhero film and has a record of worldwide highest-grossing film. The film was about the Avengers and their allies working together to restore the balance of the universe

Avengers Endgame

Image: IMDB

Directed by James Cameron “ Avatar” is known for its groundbreaking use of 3D technology and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time

Avatar

Image: IMDB

The film directed by James Cameron became a box office success and was the highest-grossing film until it was surpassed by Avatar. The story focuses on a romantic relationship between a rich woman and a poor artist

Titanic

Image: IMDB

The seventh installment in the Star Wars Saga Directed by J.J Abrams introduces new characters and brings back beloved ones

Star Wars: Episode VII-
The Force Awakens

Image: IMDB

The film about the Avengers and their allies must be ready to make sacrifices while defeating the powerful Villain Thanos a remarkable success in the film industry

Avengers: Infinity War

Image: IMDB

The film Jurassic World was made 22 years after the original Jurassic Park, following the reopening of the dinosaur theme park and chaos happened after genetically modified dinosaurs escaped

 Jurassic World

Image: IMDB

This action and remake film tells about the young cub Lion who must get back the throne after the death of his father Mufasa

The Lion King

Image: IMDB

The first Avengers movie brings iconic Marvel superheroes together to save Earth from alien attack

The Avengers

Image: IMDB

The film directed by James Wan revolves around the story of Deckward Shaw seeking revenge on Dominic Toretto and his family

Furious 7

Image: IMDB

The sequel to Disney’s Frozen directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee explores the source of Elsa’s magical powers

Frozen II

Image: IMDB

