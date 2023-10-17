Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
17 OCTOBER, 2023
Record-breaking Hollywood hits
The final installments of the Avengers series became the highest-grossing superhero film and has a record of worldwide highest-grossing film. The film was about the Avengers and their allies working together to restore the balance of the universe
Avengers Endgame
Image: IMDB
Directed by James Cameron “ Avatar” is known for its groundbreaking use of 3D technology and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time
Avatar
Image: IMDB
The film directed by James Cameron became a box office success and was the highest-grossing film until it was surpassed by Avatar. The story focuses on a romantic relationship between a rich woman and a poor artist
Titanic
Image: IMDB
The seventh installment in the Star Wars Saga Directed by J.J Abrams introduces new characters and brings back beloved ones
Star Wars: Episode VII-
The Force Awakens
Image: IMDB
The film about the Avengers and their allies must be ready to make sacrifices while defeating the powerful Villain Thanos a remarkable success in the film industry
Avengers: Infinity War
Image: IMDB
The film Jurassic World was made 22 years after the original Jurassic Park, following the reopening of the dinosaur theme park and chaos happened after genetically modified dinosaurs escaped
Jurassic World
Image: IMDB
This action and remake film tells about the young cub Lion who must get back the throne after the death of his father Mufasa
The Lion King
Image: IMDB
The first Avengers movie brings iconic Marvel superheroes together to save Earth from alien attack
The Avengers
Image: IMDB
The film directed by James Wan revolves around the story of Deckward Shaw seeking revenge on Dominic Toretto and his family
Furious 7
Image: IMDB
The sequel to Disney’s Frozen directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee explores the source of Elsa’s magical powers
Frozen II
Image: IMDB
