Record breaking K-dramas of all time 

Sugandha Srivastava

April 7, 2023

The World of the Married is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history at 28.371%. The show is an excellent Korean adaptation of the British series Doctor Foster

The World of the Married

Source: JTBC

The series is based on The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate by San Gyung, and it follows the story of Yoon Hyun Woo (played by Song Joong Ki) who seeks revenge after reincarnation

Reborn Rich

Source: JTBC

SKY Castle boasts one of the highest network ratings and held that accolade for a long time. It’s a remarkable feat, especially with its measly 1% opening episode ratings

SKY Castle

Source: JTBC

Crash Landing on You manages to effortlessly blend romance, action and comedy together into one heady cocktail of delight

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN 

Nestling itself in nicely alongside other dramas of its kind, Reply 1988 adopts a light, breezy tone but finds strength in its characters who are all well-written and have lots of dramatic moments

Reply 1988

Source: tvN 

Armed with excellent cinematography, crackling chemistry between its main cast and one of the best soundtracks in this medium, Guardian (often referred to as Goblin) is a wonderful journey from start to finish

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Source: tvN 

Another heavy hitting drama, Mr Sunshine is an epic period piece that combines impressive visuals with a really well-written story. Coupled with some brilliant casting, this is one Korean drama not to be missed

Mr. Sunshine

Source: tvN

Extraordinary Attorney Woo centres on Woo Young Woo, who happens to be an extremely smart woman who is on the autism spectrum. She lacks of social skills but works through her fears

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Source: ENA 

Mr. Queen is a hilarious, well-written body swap comedy, set deep in the heart of the Joseon Era. Despite a polarizing ending and a couple of misfires along the way, this historical drama is an enjoyable watch

Mr. Queen

Source: tvN 

Under the Queen’s Umbrella charmed the viewers with its intricate storyline and massive cast which eventually managed to grow on people

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Source: tvN 

