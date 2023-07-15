Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 15, 2023
Red flags for Shivangi Joshi in dating
The Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi debutante has risen to fame with her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Career
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The actress is appreciated for her daring participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Recognition
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Currently, the diva is essaying the role of Aradhana Saini in Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
Recent ventures
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi’s current show is about clashes and sparks in love! She believes that some takraar is okay to keep the relationship growth intact
Takraar
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Balika Vadhu 2 protagonist enjoyed paper boat racing with her siblings and drenching in the rains during this season
Monsoon memory
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Begusarai enchantress revealed that disrespect is one of the biggest red flags for her
Disrespect
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Love by Chance fame elaborated that disrespect might start with some lighthearted mocking but that is not okay for her
Mocking fun
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Beintehaa heroine feels that if one is disrespected in a relationship, over time both parties become comfortable with it which bothers her
Comfort Level
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Ashiqui actress opened up that her partner should be a family person or things might not work out for them
Family person
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Joshi hopes that her partner is livelier than her, a die-hard romantic, and respectful to everyone no matter what
Crucial qualities
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
