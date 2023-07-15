Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 15, 2023

Red flags for Shivangi Joshi in dating 

The Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi debutante has risen to fame with her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Career 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The actress is appreciated for her daring participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 

Recognition 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Currently, the diva is essaying the role of Aradhana Saini in Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 

Recent ventures 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Shivangi’s current show is about clashes and sparks in love! She believes that some takraar is okay to keep the relationship growth intact

Takraar 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Balika Vadhu 2 protagonist enjoyed paper boat racing with her siblings and drenching in the rains during this season 

Monsoon memory 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

  The Begusarai enchantress revealed that disrespect is one of the biggest red flags for her 

 Disrespect 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Love by Chance fame elaborated that disrespect might start with some lighthearted mocking but that is not okay for her 

Mocking fun 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Beintehaa heroine feels that if one is disrespected in a relationship, over time both parties become comfortable with it which bothers her

Comfort Level 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Ashiqui actress opened up that her partner should be a family person or things might not work out for them 

Family person 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Joshi hopes that her partner is livelier than her, a die-hard romantic, and respectful to everyone no matter what 

Crucial qualities 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

His Inspirations

Click Here