Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 14, 2023

Red Rice Biryani Recipe ft. Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi is often found enjoying scrumptious meals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Scrumptious Meals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She leaves everyone impressed when she dons a chef’s hat 

A Chef Too

Let’s checkout Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Rice Biryani recipe 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Red Rice Biryani

You need red rice, chopped veggies of your choice, ghee, onion, ginger, garlic, beetroot puree, green chili, and cashew nuts 

Image: Pexels

Ingredients

Imag: Pexels 

Spices

For the spices, you need Biryani masala, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, green and black cardamom, oil, salt, turmeric and chili powder 

Soak some red rice in water. Take some water in a bowl and add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, green and black cardamom, salt, and oil 

Image: Pexels

Process #1

Add soaked red rice and cook till it is semi-cooked

Image: Pexels

Process #2

Take some veggies of your choice and marinate them in curd, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, salt, lemon juice and other spices 

Image: Pexels

Process #3

Now take the oil in a pan and add sliced onions and green chilies. Add the marinated veggies and cook for 8 minutes

Image: Pexels

Process #4

Add the spices and mix well

Image: Pexels 

Process #5

Add some ghee to the pan and add a layer of semi-cooked red rice

Image: Pexels 

Process #6

Add a layer of cooked veggies and sprinkle some saffron water. And lastly cover the lid and cook for 30 minutes. After that, serve it hot with some raita 

Image: Pexels 

Process #7

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here