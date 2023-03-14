MAR 14, 2023
Red Rice Biryani Recipe ft. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is often found enjoying scrumptious meals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Scrumptious Meals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She leaves everyone impressed when she dons a chef’s hat
A Chef Too
Let’s checkout Janhvi Kapoor’s Red Rice Biryani recipe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Red Rice Biryani
You need red rice, chopped veggies of your choice, ghee, onion, ginger, garlic, beetroot puree, green chili, and cashew nuts
Image: Pexels
Ingredients
Imag: Pexels
Spices
For the spices, you need Biryani masala, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, green and black cardamom, oil, salt, turmeric and chili powder
Soak some red rice in water. Take some water in a bowl and add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, green and black cardamom, salt, and oil
Image: Pexels
Process #1
Add soaked red rice and cook till it is semi-cooked
Image: Pexels
Process #2
Take some veggies of your choice and marinate them in curd, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, salt, lemon juice and other spices
Image: Pexels
Process #3
Now take the oil in a pan and add sliced onions and green chilies. Add the marinated veggies and cook for 8 minutes
Image: Pexels
Process #4
Add the spices and mix well
Image: Pexels
Process #5
Add some ghee to the pan and add a layer of semi-cooked red rice
Image: Pexels
Process #6
Add a layer of cooked veggies and sprinkle some saffron water. And lastly cover the lid and cook for 30 minutes. After that, serve it hot with some raita
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.