Red Velvet's 10 best B-side tracks
Red Velvet’s “Better Be” is a captivating ode to love, exuding maturity and elegance. The dramatic opening sets the tone for a song where the urge for love is gracefully expressed
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Better Be
Red Velvet surprises with the reggae-infused “Sunnyside Up!” The genre shift doesn't compromise their melodic style, proving the group's versatility and ability to master diverse musical landscapes
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Sunnyside Up!
A match made in heaven, “Bamboleo” perfectly aligns with Red Velvet's essence. Though not confirmed, the track feels tailor-made, blending seamlessly with the group's style, creating a musical masterpiece
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Bamboleo
With funky jazz influences, “La Rouge” stands out as a sassy addition to Red Velvet's repertoire. Its unique blend of genres adds a flavorful twist, showcasing the group's versatility and style
Image credits: SM Entertainments
La Rouge
Red Velvet shines in the R&B realm with “Campfire.” The Broadway-like melodies and funky guitar lines create a perfect blend, highlighting the group's musical prowess and harmonious vocal delivery
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Campfire
Red Velvet's “Mr. E” is a delightful fusion of cutesy charm and punchy beats. The minimalistic start builds into raw drum beats, showcasing the group's ability to craft catchy and dynamic tracks
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Mr. E
Red Velvet explores the versatility of R&B in “Eyes Locked, Hands Locked.” The alternative, lo-fi production complements stable melodies, showcasing the group's adaptability within the genre
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Eyes Locked, Hands Locked
In “Take It Slow,” Red Velvet serves a tasteful slice of their “velvet” side. The delicate chorus, sung with finesse, provides a comforting musical experience akin to savoring comfort food
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Take It Slow
“My Second Date” captivates with a music box hook and future R&B synthesis. Red Velvet's signature lullaby vibes and rhythmic bounce combine, creating a mesmerizing sonic journey
Image credits: SM Entertainments
My Second Date
From their debut album, “Don’t u wait no more” showcases Red Velvet's vocal prowess. The jingle-like hook, repeated to near exhaustion, highlights the group's impressive range and control
Image credits: SM Entertainments
Don’t u wait no more