Pujya Doss

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

Red Velvet's 10 best B-side tracks

Red Velvet’s “Better Be” is a captivating ode to love, exuding maturity and elegance. The dramatic opening sets the tone for a song where the urge for love is gracefully expressed

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Better Be

Red Velvet surprises with the reggae-infused “Sunnyside Up!” The genre shift doesn't compromise their melodic style, proving the group's versatility and ability to master diverse musical landscapes

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Sunnyside Up!

A match made in heaven, “Bamboleo” perfectly aligns with Red Velvet's essence. Though not confirmed, the track feels tailor-made, blending seamlessly with the group's style, creating a musical masterpiece

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Bamboleo

With funky jazz influences, “La Rouge” stands out as a sassy addition to Red Velvet's repertoire. Its unique blend of genres adds a flavorful twist, showcasing the group's versatility and style

Image credits: SM Entertainments

La Rouge

Red Velvet shines in the R&B realm with “Campfire.” The Broadway-like melodies and funky guitar lines create a perfect blend, highlighting the group's musical prowess and harmonious vocal delivery

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Campfire

Red Velvet's “Mr. E” is a delightful fusion of cutesy charm and punchy beats. The minimalistic start builds into raw drum beats, showcasing the group's ability to craft catchy and dynamic tracks

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Mr. E

Red Velvet explores the versatility of R&B in “Eyes Locked, Hands Locked.” The alternative, lo-fi production complements stable melodies, showcasing the group's adaptability within the genre

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Eyes Locked, Hands Locked

In “Take It Slow,” Red Velvet serves a tasteful slice of their “velvet” side. The delicate chorus, sung with finesse, provides a comforting musical experience akin to savoring comfort food

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Take It Slow

“My Second Date” captivates with a music box hook and future R&B synthesis. Red Velvet's signature lullaby vibes and rhythmic bounce combine, creating a mesmerizing sonic journey

Image credits: SM Entertainments

My Second Date

From their debut album, “Don’t u wait no more” showcases Red Velvet's vocal prowess. The jingle-like hook, repeated to near exhaustion, highlights the group's impressive range and control

Image credits: SM Entertainments

Don’t u wait no more

