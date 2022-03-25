Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 25, 2022
Reese Witherspoon's best performances
Legally Blonde
The 2001 film stars the actress as Elle. The narrative revolves around Elle, whose boyfriend dumps her in favour of a wiser lady as he aspires to become a politician and attend Harvard Law School. Elle enrols in the same school in an attempt to teach him a lesson
The Philippe Falardeau directorial follows a group of siblings who migrate when their town is burned down during the Second Sudanese Civil War. However, things take a turn for the worst when one of them is left behind in Sudan while the others travel to the United States
The Good Lie
The Jean-Marc Vallée directorial follows a divorced woman who intends to start a new life by trekking the 1,100-mile Pacific Crest Trail. As she travels, she begins to discover herself
Wild
The television drama series follows a group of rich young ladies in Monterey, California. Their lives are disrupted when a murder occurs in their idyllic community, opening up a can of worms
Big Little Lies
Little Fires everywhere
The 2020 TV drama follows the linked destiny of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an intriguing mother and daughter who upend their lives
This Means War
The 2012 film follows CIA officers and best friends Frank and Tuck who learn they are in love with the same lady. Each of them then decides to use his or her specific skills to win her heart
The Jay Carson-helmed show is an unabashedly candid drama that explores the modern workplace through the eyes of the people who help wake America up
The Morning Show
The Andy Tennant directorial is about a girl who is engaged to the city's most desirable bachelor. However, mysteries from her past continue to bother her, including Jake, the man she married in high school and who denies to divorce her
Sweet Home Alabama
