Relatable movie characters 

Ishaan’s struggle with dyslexia and the importance of recognizing individual strengths makes him relatable for those facing learning challenges
Ishaan, Taare Zameen Par
Image source- IMDb
Farhan's character embodies the relatable struggle of pursuing one's passion against societal expectations, reflecting the universal theme of finding one's true calling and individual identity
Image source- IMDb
Farhan Qureshi, 3 Idiots
Ved’s struggle to align personal passion with societal expectations makes him relatable for those questioning conventional paths and seeking authenticity
Ved, Tamasha
Image source- IMDb
Sid's relatable journey of self-discovery and transition from carefree adolescence to responsible adulthood resonates with viewers navigating the complexities of finding their passion and purpose in life
Siddharth Mehra, Wake Up Sid
Image source- IMDb
Kaira’s exploration of mental health and self-acceptance provides a relatable perspective for those addressing life’s challenges and prioritizing mental well-being
Kaira, Dear Zindagi
Image source- IMDb
Naina’s evolution from introversion to self-discovery mirrors the relatable journey of many, capturing the essence of personal growth and embracing life’s adventures
Naina, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image source- IMDb
Gattu's character portrays the relatable conflict between familial expectations and personal aspirations, capturing the journey of self-discovery and breaking free from societal norms
Gattu Kahlon, Patiala House
Image source- IMDb
Geet’s free-spirited nature and resilience offer a relatable narrative for individuals embracing spontaneity and overcoming life’s challenges
Geet, Jab We Met
Image source- IMDb
Piku, Piku
Image source- IMDb
Piku’s portrayal of a strong, independent woman navigating the complexities of caregiving and familial responsibilities resonates with those balancing work and personal life
Aman’s infectious positivity and selfless love inspire a relatable exploration of the impact one individual can have on the lives of those around them
Aman Mathur, Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image source- IMDb
Ayesha’s pursuit of her career and the complexities of balancing professional aspirations with societal expectations resonate with many working individuals