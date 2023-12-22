Heading 3

Entertainment

December 22, 2023

Relatable movie characters 

Ishaan’s struggle with dyslexia and the importance of recognizing individual strengths makes him relatable for those facing learning challenges

Ishaan, Taare Zameen Par

Image source- IMDb

Farhan's character embodies the relatable struggle of pursuing one's passion against societal expectations, reflecting the universal theme of finding one's true calling and individual identity

Image source- IMDb

Farhan Qureshi, 3 Idiots   

Ved’s struggle to align personal passion with societal expectations makes him relatable for those questioning conventional paths and seeking authenticity

Ved, Tamasha

Image source- IMDb

Sid's relatable journey of self-discovery and transition from carefree adolescence to responsible adulthood resonates with viewers navigating the complexities of finding their passion and purpose in life

Siddharth Mehra, Wake Up Sid 

Image source- IMDb

Kaira’s exploration of mental health and self-acceptance provides a relatable perspective for those addressing life’s challenges and prioritizing mental well-being

Kaira, Dear Zindagi

Image source- IMDb

Naina’s evolution from introversion to self-discovery mirrors the relatable journey of many, capturing the essence of personal growth and embracing life’s adventures

Naina, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image source- IMDb

Gattu's character portrays the relatable conflict between familial expectations and personal aspirations, capturing the journey of self-discovery and breaking free from societal norms

Gattu Kahlon, Patiala House

Image source- IMDb

Geet’s free-spirited nature and resilience offer a relatable narrative for individuals embracing spontaneity and overcoming life’s challenges

Geet, Jab We Met

Image source- IMDb

Piku, Piku

Image source- IMDb

Piku’s portrayal of a strong, independent woman navigating the complexities of caregiving and familial responsibilities resonates with those balancing work and personal life

Aman’s infectious positivity and selfless love inspire a relatable exploration of the impact one individual can have on the lives of those around them

Aman Mathur, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Image source- IMDb

Ayesha’s pursuit of her career and the complexities of balancing professional aspirations with societal expectations resonate with many working individuals

Ayesha, Dil Dhadakne Do

Image source- IMDb

