MAY 31, 2025

Relax with These 10 Korean Hits

Sakshi Shelke

ENTERTAINMENT

This song will surely make you feel calm every time you listen to it

You, Clouds, Rain by Heize and Shin Yong Jae

This beautifully performed song will definitely force you to hit the repeat button!

Me After You by Paul Kim

The Snowman is a perfect pick if you are looking for vocals that will soothe you

The Snowman by Jung Seung Hwan

This track is perfect for slow dancing or listening to while doing any boring task

Instagram by Dean

The list remains incomplete without this song. People who love mellow songs should definitely give it a try

Through the Night by IU

Along with making you feel relaxed, its beats will definitely leave you feeling positive

Midsummer Night’s Sweetness by San E and Raina

It is the best example of how a perfectly composed song  can give instant chill vibes

Blue Nostalgia by Yuju

Once this track plays, it is hard not to get into the relaxing vibes and hit the repeat button 

No Make Up by Zion.T

This song deserves to be added to every chill vibes/ mellow song's playlist because it's worth it!

You Were Beautiful by DAY6

Melted perfectly captures the harmony between two singers. Many prefer listening to this while travelling

Melted by AKMU

