Relax with These 10 Korean Hits
Sakshi Shelke
This song will surely make you feel calm every time you listen to it
You, Clouds, Rain by Heize and Shin Yong Jae
Image Credit: Instagram
This beautifully performed song will definitely force you to hit the repeat button!
Me After You by Paul Kim
Image Credit: Instagram
The Snowman is a perfect pick if you are looking for vocals that will soothe you
The Snowman by Jung Seung Hwan
Image Credit: Instagram
This track is perfect for slow dancing or listening to while doing any boring task
Instagram by Dean
Image Credit: Instagram
The list remains incomplete without this song. People who love mellow songs should definitely give it a try
Through the Night by IU
Image Credit: Instagram
Along with making you feel relaxed, its beats will definitely leave you feeling positive
Midsummer Night’s Sweetness by San E and Raina
Image Credit: Instagram
It is the best example of how a perfectly composed song can give instant chill vibes
Blue Nostalgia by Yuju
Image Credit: Instagram
Once this track plays, it is hard not to get into the relaxing vibes and hit the repeat button
No Make Up by Zion.T
Image Credit: YouTube
This song deserves to be added to every chill vibes/ mellow song's playlist because it's worth it!
You Were Beautiful by DAY6
Image Credit: Instagram
Melted perfectly captures the harmony between two singers. Many prefer listening to this while travelling
Melted by AKMU
Image Credit: Instagram