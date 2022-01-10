Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 10, 2022
Remarkable choreographies of Farah Khan
Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane
The song was from the film, Dilwale Dulhania LeJayenge, and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Image: IMDb
Wo Ladki Hai Kahan
The song, from the film, Dil Chahta Hai, starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Sonali Kulkarni and it became an instant hit
Image: IMDb
Dil Bechara
The title track of the film, Dil Bechara, starred Sushant Singh Rajput, which was his last film
Image: IMDb
The song was shot in one take and it broke all records, becoming the fastest song to reach 1 million likes on YouTube
Image: IMDb
Lovely
The song featured Deepika Padukone from the film, Happy New Year, and her firecracker moves just enhanced the song's charm
Image: IMDb
Chale Jaise Hawaien
The song starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Shah Rukh Khan from the film, Main Hoon Na. It received a lot of love
Image: IMDb
Zingaat
The song starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor from the film, Dhadak
Image: IMDb
The hook step became quite famous and the song was well liked by people
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mithila Palkar in chic black outfits