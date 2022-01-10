Entertainment

Remarkable choreographies of Farah Khan

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane

The song was from the film, Dilwale Dulhania LeJayenge, and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Wo Ladki Hai Kahan

The song, from the film, Dil Chahta Hai, starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Sonali Kulkarni and it became an instant hit

Dil Bechara

The title track of the film, Dil Bechara, starred Sushant Singh Rajput, which was his last film

The song was shot in one take and it broke all records, becoming the fastest song to reach 1 million likes on YouTube

Lovely

The song featured Deepika Padukone from the film, Happy New Year, and her firecracker moves just enhanced the song's charm

Chale Jaise Hawaien

The song starred Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Shah Rukh Khan from the film, Main Hoon Na. It received a lot of love

Zingaat

The song starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor from the film, Dhadak

The hook step became quite famous and the song was well liked by people

