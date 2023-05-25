mAY 25, 2023
Remembering Vaibhavi Upadhyaya
She was born on July 1990, in Gujarat. Vaibhavi has a brother, Ankit Upadhyaya, and Jinal Thaker. She was engaged to Jay Suresh Gandhi
Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya?
Vaibhavi was an Indian actress, Who played the role of Jasmine in the 2000s sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
Vaibhavi's acting career
Vaibhavi was seen in Bollywood Films, serials, web series, travel shows, and short films
Her works
Vaibhavi was seen in popular Indian TV shows like CID, Adaalat, and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. Vaibhavi was also seen in films like Citilights and Chhapaak
Her Projects
On May 22, 2023, Vaibhavi and her fiance were in her car when the Fortuner fell into a gorge. The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh and she suffered a serious head injury
22 May 2023
Police confirmed that when the car was falling, Vaibhavi tried getting out of the window, which caused the head injury, while the other passenger, her fiancee was safe
The actual cause of her passing
The producer of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and her other co-stars paid their dearest tribute to the actress on social media
Tributes for the late Actor
The late actor’s family was in deep shock after hearing the news. Her mother and father could barely handle the shocking incident. Her friend and relatives were seen comforting the family
Vaibhavi's Family and friends Reaction
The actor lost her life on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. The funeral took place in Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 23. The producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the writer also came to offer their condolences to the family
The late Actor’s Funeral
Vaibhavi was successful in her career and was loved by her fans. Her Instagram bio says “I act for a living and I live for acting.” This clearly states how much she loved and adored her life as an actor. Let us wish her family comfort and courage at this time of sorrow
Vaibhavi's amazing journey in life
