Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

ENTERTAINMENT

mAY 25, 2023

Remembering Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

She was born on July 1990, in Gujarat. Vaibhavi has a brother, Ankit Upadhyaya, and Jinal Thaker. She was engaged to Jay Suresh Gandhi

Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya?

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Vaibhavi was an Indian actress, Who played the role of Jasmine in the 2000s sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Vaibhavi's acting career

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Vaibhavi was seen in Bollywood Films, serials, web series, travel shows, and short films

Her works

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Vaibhavi was seen in popular Indian TV shows like CID, Adaalat, and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. Vaibhavi was also seen in films like Citilights and Chhapaak

Her Projects

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

On May 22, 2023, Vaibhavi and her fiance were in her car when the Fortuner fell into a gorge. The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh and she suffered a serious head injury

22 May 2023

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Police confirmed that when the car was falling, Vaibhavi tried getting out of the window, which caused the head injury, while the other passenger, her fiancee was safe

The actual cause of her passing

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

The producer of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and her other co-stars paid their dearest tribute to the actress on social media

Tributes for the late Actor

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

The late actor’s family was in deep shock after hearing the news. Her mother and father could barely handle the shocking incident. Her friend and relatives were seen comforting the family

Vaibhavi's Family and friends Reaction

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

The actor lost her life on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. The funeral took place in Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 23. The producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the writer also came to offer their condolences to the family

The late Actor’s Funeral

Image: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Instagram

Vaibhavi was successful in her career and was loved by her fans. Her Instagram bio says “I act for a living and I live for acting.” This clearly states how much she loved and adored her life as an actor. Let us wish her family comfort and courage at this time of sorrow

Vaibhavi's amazing journey in life

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here