Revelations

from FLOBW 2

Priyakshi Sharma

SEPT 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘indiscretion’

Maheep revealed that Sanjay Kapoor had cheated on her in the early years of their marriage. She said that she had walked out with baby Shanaya, but then decided to make it work

Image: Pinkvilla

Seema and Sohail

Seema Sajdeh opened up about her relationship with ex-spouse Sohail Khan. She told Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia that they were living separately for the last 5 years

Image: Seema Kiran Sajdeh Instagram

Seema’s separation with Sohail

When Sima Taparia asked Seema about the reason of her separation with Sohail, the latter replied that their views did not match

Image: Pinkvilla

SRK’s joke about Gauri

In an episode, Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had once joked to him saying that Gauri Khan was the only person earning in the household during the pandemic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhana’s wedding

In the final episode, we see Shanaya and Ananya discussing their future weddings. Shanaya says that among the three of them, Ananya would get married first and the latter agrees

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

KJo in the group chat

Karan also expressed his desire to be part of the Gen Z group chat consisting of Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Manish Malhotra’s first bride

Bhavana Pandey, who renewed her wedding vows with Chunky Panday, shared that she was the first bride to wear a lehenga designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

During the episode, we also learned that Maheep and Bhavana had grown a little distant over the years due to a stance taken by the latter in a matter involving a mutual friend

Maheep and Bhavana’s bond

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Maheep breaks down

Maheep shared that during the pandemic, they lost their house-help Rekha. Maheep broke down as she remembered the bond she shared with her daughter Shanaya

Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

On menopause

The ladies also visited a top gynaecologist and opened up about their experiences with menopause, especially Neelam Kothari who gets hot flashes every once in a while

