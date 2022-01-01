Revelations
from FLOBW 2
Priyakshi Sharma
SEPT 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘indiscretion’
Maheep revealed that Sanjay Kapoor had cheated on her in the early years of their marriage. She said that she had walked out with baby Shanaya, but then decided to make it work
Image: Pinkvilla
Seema and Sohail
Seema Sajdeh opened up about her relationship with ex-spouse Sohail Khan. She told Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia that they were living separately for the last 5 years
Image: Seema Kiran Sajdeh Instagram
Seema’s separation with Sohail
When Sima Taparia asked Seema about the reason of her separation with Sohail, the latter replied that their views did not match
Image: Pinkvilla
SRK’s joke about Gauri
In an episode, Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had once joked to him saying that Gauri Khan was the only person earning in the household during the pandemic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya, Shanaya, Suhana’s wedding
In the final episode, we see Shanaya and Ananya discussing their future weddings. Shanaya says that among the three of them, Ananya would get married first and the latter agrees
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
KJo in the group chat
Karan also expressed his desire to be part of the Gen Z group chat consisting of Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Manish Malhotra’s first bride
Bhavana Pandey, who renewed her wedding vows with Chunky Panday, shared that she was the first bride to wear a lehenga designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
During the episode, we also learned that Maheep and Bhavana had grown a little distant over the years due to a stance taken by the latter in a matter involving a mutual friend
Maheep and Bhavana’s bond
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
Maheep breaks down
Maheep shared that during the pandemic, they lost their house-help Rekha. Maheep broke down as she remembered the bond she shared with her daughter Shanaya
Image: Maheep Kapoor Instagram
On menopause
The ladies also visited a top gynaecologist and opened up about their experiences with menopause, especially Neelam Kothari who gets hot flashes every once in a while
