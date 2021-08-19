One of the biggest revelations in Kareena Kapoor’s book was the name of her second son. Earlier, it was reported as Jeh, but in the book, Kareena mentioned the name Jehangir, and Jeh as the nickname
1. It is Jehangir, not Jeh
In her book, Kareena spoke of her pregnancy cravings. She shared that when she was not pregnant, she loved being a vegetarian. But got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy
2. Food cravings
She also shared how her fingers swelled up during her pregnancy that her wedding ring just would not fit
3. She took her wedding ring off
She said that she had to take her wedding ring off by her eighth month. Forced to choose between her pepperoni and her wedding ring, she chose pepperoni!
In her LIVE session with Karan Johar, Kareena spoke about her sex drive during pregnancy
4. Reduced sex drive
She shared that she sometimes felt a feeling of repulsion and was just not in a mental state. She mentioned that it is so important to have a supportive man who does not put pressure at this time
She stated that men should make their wives feel beautiful while they are pregnant and not make them feel they are any less. It should not be like our regular sex life has to be super active
Bebo also stated that her second pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. She had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave her the courage to do it again
5. Tough second pregnancy
Her second pregnancy was different. She had bouts when she would sit down and think that she couldn’t do it anymore and that nothing would be okay
Kareena also mentioned that she and Saif did not know the gender of either of their children. She said that they were always excited about her scan, but never bothered finding out the sex of the babies
6. They did not find the gender of the babies
Kareena also mentioned that Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean and hence she literally had no milk for over 14 days. Her mom and her nurse were hovering by her side, pressing at her breasts
7. Taimur’s abrupt C-section
But as tough as it was in her first pregnancy, it was smooth in her second pregnancy
She also talked about how she had a much better flow and did manage to nurse Jehangir. She felt like an achievement!