Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 09, 2023

Revenge-based movies

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this classic film features two friends seeking revenge against the ruthless Gabbar Singh

Sholay (1975) 

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film follows the story of a man who seeks revenge against his own brother

Deewar (1975) 

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this movie tells the tale of a man with short-term memory loss who seeks revenge against the individuals who harmed him and his love interest

Ghajini (2008)

Directed by Karan Malhotara, this film revolves around a man who seek revenge for the wrongs done to his family

Agneepath (2012)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this movie explores the story of a man who seeks revenge against those responsible for a tragedy in his life

Badlapur (2015)

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this film is a thriller about a man who must use his intelligence to seek revenge after a tragedy involving his family

Drishyam (2015) 

Sanjay Gupta directed this film, which tells the story of a blind man who seeks revenge against those who wronged his wife

Kaabil (2017)

Ravi Udyawar directed this movie in which a mother seeks revenge for the wrongs committed against her daughter

Mom (2017)

 Ek Villain (2014)

Directed by Mohit Suri, this film revolves around a man who turns into a punisher seeking revenge against those who harmed his loved one

Directed by Atlee Kumar, this film is about a son who seeks revenge of wrongdoings happened with his mother and father

Jawan (2023)

