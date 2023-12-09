Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 09, 2023
Revenge-based movies
Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this classic film features two friends seeking revenge against the ruthless Gabbar Singh
Sholay (1975)
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film follows the story of a man who seeks revenge against his own brother
Image Source: imdb
Deewar (1975)
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this movie tells the tale of a man with short-term memory loss who seeks revenge against the individuals who harmed him and his love interest
Ghajini (2008)
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Karan Malhotara, this film revolves around a man who seek revenge for the wrongs done to his family
Agneepath (2012)
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this movie explores the story of a man who seeks revenge against those responsible for a tragedy in his life
Badlapur (2015)
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this film is a thriller about a man who must use his intelligence to seek revenge after a tragedy involving his family
Drishyam (2015)
Image Source: imdb
Sanjay Gupta directed this film, which tells the story of a blind man who seeks revenge against those who wronged his wife
Kaabil (2017)
Image Source: imdb
Ravi Udyawar directed this movie in which a mother seeks revenge for the wrongs committed against her daughter
Mom (2017)
Image Source: imdb
Ek Villain (2014)
Image Source: imdb
Directed by Mohit Suri, this film revolves around a man who turns into a punisher seeking revenge against those who harmed his loved one
Directed by Atlee Kumar, this film is about a son who seeks revenge of wrongdoings happened with his mother and father
Jawan (2023)
Image Source: imdb
