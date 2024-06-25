Heading 3

JUNE 25, 2024

Revisiting 10 romantic films of Salman Khan


Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya is a cult romantic drama that is popular in every household

Maine Pyar Kiya 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's second film with Sooraj Barjatya is widely popular among households. The movie has immense fan-following to date 

Image: IMDb

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, it is a love triangle that ends on a dramatic turn

Image: IMDb

Saajan 

Salman Khan's first film with Aishwarya Rai, in which love blossoms between them, is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie has aged so well that it is considered among the best films of Bhansali 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 

Image: IMDb

Tere Naam is an iconic movie that marked Salman Khan's comeback after a series of flops. The movie is a tragic romantic drama

 Tere Naam 

Image: IMDb

It stars Salman Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The movie is a romantic drama that is best remembered for its iconic song, O O Jaane Jaana

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya 

Image: IMDb

This Priyadarshan directorial presented Salman Khan as a mental patient. The romantic drama ends on a tragic note that might bring tears to your eyes 

 Kyon Ki..

Image: IMDb

Though it is considered among the best spy films, it has a strong subplot of love and rebellion. The movie presented Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as rogue agents 

Ek Tha Tiger 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's Bodyguard is a heart-wrenching romantic drama that stars Kareena Kapoor and Hazel Keech in the lead roles. It is best remembered for its emotional love track- Teri Meri 

 Bodyguard 

Image: IMDb

Sultan 

Image: IMDb

On the surface level, Sultan is a wrestling movie, but the reason why a young rogue man decides to try his fate in wrestling is love. Sultan has presented love in a very mature way 

