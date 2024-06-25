Heading 3
JUNE 25, 2024
Revisiting 10 romantic films of Salman Khan
Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya is a cult romantic drama that is popular in every household
Maine Pyar Kiya
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan's second film with Sooraj Barjatya is widely popular among households. The movie has immense fan-following to date
Image: IMDb
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, it is a love triangle that ends on a dramatic turn
Image: IMDb
Saajan
Salman Khan's first film with Aishwarya Rai, in which love blossoms between them, is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie has aged so well that it is considered among the best films of Bhansali
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Image: IMDb
Tere Naam is an iconic movie that marked Salman Khan's comeback after a series of flops. The movie is a tragic romantic drama
Tere Naam
Image: IMDb
It stars Salman Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The movie is a romantic drama that is best remembered for its iconic song, O O Jaane Jaana
Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya
Image: IMDb
This Priyadarshan directorial presented Salman Khan as a mental patient. The romantic drama ends on a tragic note that might bring tears to your eyes
Kyon Ki..
Image: IMDb
Though it is considered among the best spy films, it has a strong subplot of love and rebellion. The movie presented Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as rogue agents
Ek Tha Tiger
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan's Bodyguard is a heart-wrenching romantic drama that stars Kareena Kapoor and Hazel Keech in the lead roles. It is best remembered for its emotional love track- Teri Meri
Bodyguard
Image: IMDb
Sultan
Image: IMDb
On the surface level, Sultan is a wrestling movie, but the reason why a young rogue man decides to try his fate in wrestling is love. Sultan has presented love in a very mature way
