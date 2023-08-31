Heading 3

August 31, 2023

Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath?

Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty has witnessed immense challenges after the demise of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, now it seems the actress has moved on completely

Rhea Chakraborty 

Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram 

Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty has started dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

Dating Rumors

Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram 

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroker and he also runs an asset management company called True Beacon. In 2023, he was mentioned in the Forbes list of billionaires

Who is Nikhil Kamath? 

Image: Nikhil Kamath's Instagram 

Reportedly, the billionaire had married Amanda Puravankara in April 2019. The couple separated within a year and reportedly finalised their divorce in 2021

Nikhil Kamath's Marriage

Image: Nikhil Kamath's Instagram 

Nikhil Kamath was reportedly dating Miss World 2017 and actress Manushi Chhillar before Rhea Chakraborty

Break Up with Manushi Chhillar

Image: Nikhil Kamath's Instagram 

Manushi and Nikhil started dating in 2021 and kept their relationship away from the limelight. However, they were spotted traveling together on a number of occasions. The two were spotted together in Rishikesh and in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Relationship 

Video: Manushi Chillar's Instagram 

A user on Reddit has reportedly shared a now-deleted post where they stated that actress Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil have been dating for a while. Manushi and Nikhil have parted ways and they have even reportedly unfollowed each other on social media

From where did it all start?

Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram 

Meanwhile, Nikhil and Rhea have started following each other on social media which has added fuel to their dating rumors

Followed on Instagram 

Image: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram 

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be next seen in The Great Indian Family along with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in her kitty

Manushi Chhillar's Work front

Image: Manushi Chillar's Instagram 

While on the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty is presently serving as the gang leader on the TV reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her last movie was the 2021 thriller Chehre

Rhea Chakraborty's Work front

Video: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram 

