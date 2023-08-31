Rhea Chakraborty dating Nikhil Kamath?

Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty has witnessed immense challenges after the demise of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, now it seems the actress has moved on completely
Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty has started dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroker and he also runs an asset management company called True Beacon. In 2023, he was mentioned in the Forbes list of billionaires
Reportedly, the billionaire had married Amanda Puravankara in April 2019. The couple separated within a year and reportedly finalised their divorce in 2021
Nikhil Kamath was reportedly dating Miss World 2017 and actress Manushi Chhillar before Rhea Chakraborty
Manushi and Nikhil started dating in 2021 and kept their relationship away from the limelight. However, they were spotted traveling together on a number of occasions. The two were spotted together in Rishikesh and in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
A user on Reddit has reportedly shared a now-deleted post where they stated that actress Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil have been dating for a while. Manushi and Nikhil have parted ways and they have even reportedly unfollowed each other on social media
Meanwhile, Nikhil and Rhea have started following each other on social media which has added fuel to their dating rumors
On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be next seen in The Great Indian Family along with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in her kitty
While on the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty is presently serving as the gang leader on the TV reality show MTV Roadies: Kam Ya Kaand. Her last movie was the 2021 thriller Chehre
