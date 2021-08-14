Rhea Kapoor &
Karan Boolani’s
love story
Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role
Karan and Rhea got to know each other better on the sets of the films and the different locations threw them into a pool of love
Only a very few blessed ones get to marry their love and Rhea is lucky in this case
The couple confirmed they were in a relationship around 2018 when Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. By then, Karan had already become part of the Kapoor clan
This candid photo sees the couple spending quality time with their pets
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani often enjoy cooking dinner for each other. Meanwhile, going on dates with him has also become a routine affair in their life
Whenever Karan is away from Rhea, the ace producer misses her 'boo' immensely and sends loving messages on his social media profile
The two never shy away from professing their love for each other
Their wedding has been kept a hush affair as of yet. The duo reportedly has opted to get hitched via court marriage
However, celebrations of the wedding will also be conducted at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence
Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!
