Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani’s pictures
14
AUg
2021
As Karan showers his ladylove with kisses, Rhea writes a caption stating that her boyfriend feels like a Sunday. And we all know how that feels!
In Rhea’s words, get you a partner who helps you take off your dupatta for the kali dal after party
We just can't stop gushing over these cute polaroids that are giving us major couple goals!
When Rhea wrapped her first film, her beau was there to celebrate her happiness with her!
When your person is just so adorable that you cannot decide how many kisses you want to give them
When both of you dress up in traditional clothes, a cute kissing picture is a must!
When you just want to close your eyes and take in all of bae’s cuteness and warmth!
Cuddles with boo on the couch after a long, tiring day? A complete stressbuster!
Seems like Rhea Kapoor just cannot get enough of her boyfriend, Karan Boolani!
When you and your partner dress up for a black tie event, a classic pose like this is inevitable
The calming sea, a sunset, a glass of champagne and your bae next you - recipe for a perfect date!
This Christmas picture of the couple with their adorable pups is taking away all our stress and blues!
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla