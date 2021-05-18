Rhea Sharma’s journey May
Of success
18, 2021
Rhea Sharma made her television debut in 2014 with Badi Door Se Aaye Hai
Rhea then went ahead to play an important character in the daily soap, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar
After appearing in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Rhea Sharma was cast to play the lead character in Kahani Humari.. Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki
In 2016, Rhea made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story where she was cast to play a supporting character
From 2017 to 2018, Rhea Sharma appeared in Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh, Piyaji where she was cast to play the lead character opposite Avinesh Rekhi
The actor appeared in Laal Ishq for an episode along with Komal Mishra, Ruslaan Mumtaaz and Akash Gill
In 2018, Rhea Sharma also appeared in popular television series, Kumkum Bhagya
The star appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2019
In the same year, Rhea participated in her first ever dance reality television series, Nach Baliye 9
Rhea Sharma was then cast to play the lead character in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and her performance in the series was praised by fans
