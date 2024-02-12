Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy
The Bollywood’s adorable couple took to their Instagram to share their excitement for their first baby, leaving fans surprised
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s excitement
Image source- therichachadha
The couple announced their pregnancy with a joint post saying 1+1=3 in the first image and the couple looking at each other in the second image with pregnancy emoji
Image source- alifazal
Pregnancy announcement post
The couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram with a cute caption, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world”
Image source- alifazal
Heartfelt caption
Ali Fazal was seen wearing a white kurta with a designed collar and classy glasses, while Richa Chadha was seen wearing a multi-colored dress with unique sleeves
Outfits
Image source- alifazal
The couple first met on the sets of Fukrey and got married under the Special Marriage Act 2020 and hosted a grand celebration in 2022
First meet
Image source- alifazal
The actors then turned producers and won awards for the film Girls Will Be Girls
Award-winning producers
Image source- alifazal
This coming-of-age movie, Girls Will Be Girls, was written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati which received massive appreciation across the world
About Girls Will Be Girls
Image: IMDB
The couple expressed their gratitude for the positive response to their joint venture film Girls Will Be Girls
Express their gratitude
Image source- therichachadha
Richa Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Ali Fazal is all set to star in Metro In Dino
Future work projects
Image source- therichachadha
Successful Bollywood journey
Image source- alifazal9
The couple’s journey from Fukrey to joint venture in film production, the couple left no stones unturned to make their place in the Bollywood industry
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.