Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

The Bollywood’s adorable couple took to their Instagram to share their excitement for their first baby, leaving fans surprised 

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s excitement 

Image source- therichachadha

The couple announced their pregnancy with a joint post saying 1+1=3 in the first image and the couple looking at each other in the second image with pregnancy emoji

Image source- alifazal

 Pregnancy announcement post

The couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram with a cute caption, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world”

Image source- alifazal

Heartfelt caption

Ali Fazal was seen wearing a white kurta with a designed collar and classy glasses, while Richa Chadha was seen wearing a multi-colored dress with unique sleeves

Outfits

Image source- alifazal

The couple first met on the sets of Fukrey and got married under the Special Marriage Act 2020 and hosted a grand celebration in 2022

First meet

Image source- alifazal

The actors then turned producers and won awards for the film Girls Will Be Girls

Award-winning producers

Image source- alifazal

This coming-of-age movie, Girls Will Be Girls, was written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati which received massive appreciation across the world

 About Girls Will Be Girls

Image: IMDB 

The couple expressed their gratitude for the positive response to their joint venture film Girls Will Be Girls

Express their gratitude

Image source- therichachadha

Richa Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Ali Fazal is all set to star in Metro In Dino

 Future work projects

Image source- therichachadha

Successful Bollywood journey

Image source- alifazal9

The couple’s journey from Fukrey to joint venture in film production, the couple left no stones unturned to make their place in the Bollywood industry 

