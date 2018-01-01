Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s
cute selfies
Lubna Khan
SEPT 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Sealed with a kiss
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look so in love in this adorable selfie!
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Couples who eat together stay together
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal often post the most romantic pictures on Instagram, and we can’t stop swooning over them
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Love-filled selfie
Ali Fazal shared this picture on Richa’s birthday, and wrote, “The birthdays keep getting better and better. Thank you for another my love. To many many more with you.”
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Beach selfie
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoy some quality time at the beach in Allepey, Kerala
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Goofy selfie
What’s romance without some playfulness? Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look too cute in this goofy selfie
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Better together
“Visiting my bachpan ka pyaar with my forever pyaar! Took Ali to see my old school,” wrote Richa Chadha, as she visited her school with Ali
Video: Richa Chadha Instagram
Romantic moments
Richa Chadha shared this video montage featuring short clips of the couple together!
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Halloween selfie
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha give ultimate Halloween vibes in this selfie together. “Not a very bloody halloween!!! With @therichachadha ..,” wrote Ali Fazal, while sharing the picture
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Maldives vacay
Ali Fazal made Richa Chadha’s birthday extra-special as he surprised her by taking her to the Maldives in 2018
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal make for a stunning couple, and this picture is proof!
Mirror selfie
