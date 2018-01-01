Heading 3

 Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s

cute selfies

Lubna Khan

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Sealed with a kiss

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look so in love in this adorable selfie!

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Couples who eat together stay together

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal often post the most romantic pictures on Instagram, and we can’t stop swooning over them

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Love-filled selfie

Ali Fazal shared this picture on Richa’s birthday, and wrote, “The birthdays keep getting better and better. Thank you for another my love. To many many more with you.”

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Beach selfie

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoy some quality time at the beach in Allepey, Kerala

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Goofy selfie

What’s romance without some playfulness? Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look too cute in this goofy selfie

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Better together

“Visiting my bachpan ka pyaar with my forever pyaar! Took Ali to see my old school,” wrote Richa Chadha, as she visited her school with Ali

Video: Richa Chadha Instagram

Romantic moments

Richa Chadha shared this video montage featuring short clips of the couple together!

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Halloween selfie

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha give ultimate Halloween vibes in this selfie together. “Not a very bloody halloween!!! With @therichachadha ..,” wrote Ali Fazal, while sharing the picture

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Maldives vacay

Ali Fazal made Richa Chadha’s birthday extra-special as he surprised her by taking her to the Maldives in 2018

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal make for a stunning couple, and this picture is proof!

Mirror selfie

