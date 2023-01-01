Heading 3

Richest K-pop idols 2023

Songstress and actress IU boasts diverse talents, from chart-topping music to acclaimed acting. Her wealth reflects a successful career spanning entertainment realms

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU

BTS's charismatic V ventures beyond music, securing commercial success and brand endorsements, contributing to his status as one of K-pop's wealthiest idols

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

As the golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's solo ventures and contributions to the group's global success solidify his financial prowess

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

BTS's rapper and producer, Suga's songwriting and producing skills amplify his wealth, complementing the group's monumental success

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

Renowned for his versatile skills, J-Hope's contributions to BTS's prosperity and his solo endeavors contribute to his financial standing

J-Hope (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's Lisa transcends music, thriving as a global fashion icon and entrepreneur, securing her spot among the richest K-pop idols

 Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

BTS's leader, RM, navigates solo projects and collaborations, adding to his financial success and the group's global acclaim

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS))

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shines not only as a vocalist but also as an actress, contributing to her financial success and the group's global impact

Image:  YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

K-pop royalty, Lee Hyori's enduring career as a soloist and entertainer cements her status as one of the wealthiest figures in the industry

Image:  ESteem Entertainment

Lee Hyori

EXO's Sehun continues to make waves with his group and as an actor, securing his financial standing in the ever-evolving 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sehun (EXO)

