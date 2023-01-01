Richest K-pop idols 2023
Songstress and actress IU boasts diverse talents, from chart-topping music to acclaimed acting. Her wealth reflects a successful career spanning entertainment realms
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
BTS's charismatic V ventures beyond music, securing commercial success and brand endorsements, contributing to his status as one of K-pop's wealthiest idols
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
As the golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook's solo ventures and contributions to the group's global success solidify his financial prowess
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
BTS's rapper and producer, Suga's songwriting and producing skills amplify his wealth, complementing the group's monumental success
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
Renowned for his versatile skills, J-Hope's contributions to BTS's prosperity and his solo endeavors contribute to his financial standing
J-Hope (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's Lisa transcends music, thriving as a global fashion icon and entrepreneur, securing her spot among the richest K-pop idols
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
BTS's leader, RM, navigates solo projects and collaborations, adding to his financial success and the group's global acclaim
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS))
BLACKPINK's Jisoo shines not only as a vocalist but also as an actress, contributing to her financial success and the group's global impact
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
K-pop royalty, Lee Hyori's enduring career as a soloist and entertainer cements her status as one of the wealthiest figures in the industry
Image: ESteem Entertainment
Lee Hyori
EXO's Sehun continues to make waves with his group and as an actor, securing his financial standing in the ever-evolving
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun (EXO)