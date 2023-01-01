Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 24, 2023

Entertainment

Richest K-pop Idols In 2023

A multifaceted queen, IU reigns with soulful vocals and acting prowess. Her versatile talent extends beyond music, marking her as a top-tier artist

 IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

BTS's sunshine, J-Hope, shines as a rapper and dancer. His vibrant energy and charismatic performances contribute to BTS's global success

J-Hope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

The iconic "Gangnam Style" creator, PSY, is a K-pop legend. His boundary-breaking music and dynamic stage presence propelled K-pop onto the global stage

PSY

Image: P Nation.

A lyrical genius, Suga of BTS, brings depth to the group's music. With introspective lyrics and skilled production, he stands as a key contributor to BTS's success

Suga

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS's V, with his ethereal visuals and soulful voice, captivates fans worldwide. His charisma and artistic talent make him a standout in the industry

Kim Tae-Hyung (V)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, combines powerful vocals and exceptional dance skills. His versatile talent contributes to BTS's dynamic and global appeal

Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BLACKPINK's fierce rapper and dancer, Lisa, exudes charisma. Her global impact and fashion-forward style make her an influential figure in the K-pop industry. 

Lisa

Image: YG Entertainment.

BTS's leader RM, known for his rap prowess and intellectual depth, guides the group's artistic vision. His poetic lyrics and leadership elevate BTS's global influence

RM

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

The original K-pop queen, Lee Hyori, continues to shine. Her iconic status and trailblazing career paved the way for future generations

Lee Hyori

Image: ESteem Entertainment.

EXO's Sehun, with his stunning visuals and charisma, captures hearts globally. His acting and modeling endeavors showcase a multi-talented artist

Sehun

Image: SM Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here