Richest K-pop Idols In 2023
A multifaceted queen, IU reigns with soulful vocals and acting prowess. Her versatile talent extends beyond music, marking her as a top-tier artist
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
BTS's sunshine, J-Hope, shines as a rapper and dancer. His vibrant energy and charismatic performances contribute to BTS's global success
J-Hope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
The iconic "Gangnam Style" creator, PSY, is a K-pop legend. His boundary-breaking music and dynamic stage presence propelled K-pop onto the global stage
PSY
Image: P Nation.
A lyrical genius, Suga of BTS, brings depth to the group's music. With introspective lyrics and skilled production, he stands as a key contributor to BTS's success
Suga
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS's V, with his ethereal visuals and soulful voice, captivates fans worldwide. His charisma and artistic talent make him a standout in the industry
Kim Tae-Hyung (V)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, combines powerful vocals and exceptional dance skills. His versatile talent contributes to BTS's dynamic and global appeal
Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BLACKPINK's fierce rapper and dancer, Lisa, exudes charisma. Her global impact and fashion-forward style make her an influential figure in the K-pop industry.
Lisa
Image: YG Entertainment.
BTS's leader RM, known for his rap prowess and intellectual depth, guides the group's artistic vision. His poetic lyrics and leadership elevate BTS's global influence
RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
The original K-pop queen, Lee Hyori, continues to shine. Her iconic status and trailblazing career paved the way for future generations
Lee Hyori
Image: ESteem Entertainment.
EXO's Sehun, with his stunning visuals and charisma, captures hearts globally. His acting and modeling endeavors showcase a multi-talented artist
Sehun
Image: SM Entertainment.