Jay-Z Label
Rihanna was signed to Jay-Z's label Def Jam in 2005. Rihanna flew to New York City to audition for the same when she was 16
Debut Single
Rihanna dropped her debut single Pon de Replay in 2005 and it became an immediate hit reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100
First Grammy
Rihanna earned four nominations for the 50th annual Grammy Awards and took home the best rap/sung collaboration for Umbrella
Film Debut
Rihanna made her big screen debut with Battleship in May 2012 which was directed by Peter Berg
First No 1 Album
Rihanna's seventh studio album, Unapologetic shot to the top of the Billboard 200, becoming Rihanna's first No. 1 album
Rihanna bagged an Icon Award in 2013 at the American Music Awards where she was hailed as "the voice of our time"
Icon Award
Fashion Honour
Rihanna walked the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) red carpet and took home the Fashion Icon Award as well
Humanitarian of the Year
In 2017, Harvard University Foundation gave Rihanna its Humanitarian of the Year award recognizing her dedication to promote educational programs
Fenty Launch
Rihanna launched her beauty products line in 2017 with Fenty Beauty, which became one of the biggest brands in the world
Billionaire Status
Rihanna was declared to be a billionaire by Forbes and the singer became the wealthiest female musician in the world
