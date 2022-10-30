Heading 3

Rihanna's
best career moments

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z Label 

Rihanna was signed to Jay-Z's label Def Jam in 2005. Rihanna flew to New York City to audition for the same when she was 16

Debut Single 

Rihanna dropped her debut single Pon de Replay in 2005 and it became an immediate hit reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100

First Grammy 

Rihanna earned four nominations for the 50th annual Grammy Awards and took home the best rap/sung collaboration for Umbrella

Film Debut

Rihanna made her big screen debut with Battleship in May 2012 which was directed by Peter Berg

First No 1 Album

Rihanna's seventh studio album, Unapologetic shot to the top of the Billboard 200, becoming Rihanna's first No. 1 album

Rihanna bagged an Icon Award in 2013 at the American Music Awards where she was hailed as "the voice of our time"

Icon Award

Fashion Honour

Rihanna walked the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) red carpet and took home the Fashion Icon Award as well

Humanitarian of the Year 

In 2017, Harvard University Foundation gave Rihanna its Humanitarian of the Year award recognizing her dedication to promote educational programs

Fenty Launch

Rihanna launched her beauty products line in 2017 with Fenty Beauty, which became one of the biggest brands in the world

Billionaire Status

Rihanna was declared to be a billionaire by Forbes and the singer became the wealthiest female musician in the world

