Itisha Arya

April 09, 2022

Rihanna's best maternity looks

Rihanna in Barbados

Image: Getty Images

To celebrate Barbados' new status, Rihanna wore a body-hugging dress and spent the majority of the evening covering her stomach with her hands, prompting pregnancy rumours almost immediately

Rihanna announced on January 31 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a series of photos of her bump on Instagram

Image: Rihanna Instagram

Happy news

Rihanna continues to ace pregnancy style, and her glamorous look to attend a Fenty Beauty event was one of her best to date

Shine bright

Image: Getty Images

The mom-to-be took a cue from her own song, shining bright like a diamond while celebrating the debut of Fenty Beauty at Ulta in March 2022

Image: Getty Images

Glitzy

Image: Rihanna Instagram

Rihanna's pregnancy style has been very much of the belly-bearing kind thus far, but in a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of an altogether more winter look

Winter look

Image: Rihanna Instagram

On her way to Caviar Kaspia in Paris, Rihanna layered a coat and a brown hoodie over an aqua blue jumpsuit which bared half her bump with a side cut-out

Baby Blues

Image: Getty Images

The singer debuted what is possibly her most daring pregnancy look and made our jaws drop

Most daring look

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna has smashed it in the pregnancy style stakes once again, this time in a peach-coloured leather strappy dress as she attended an event with A$AP Rocky

Peachy

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna turned up the heat at Gucci's show in Milan. On anyone else, it shouldn't work. But on Rihanna, it's yet another epic maternity ensemble

Rocking in black

