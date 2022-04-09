Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 09, 2022
Rihanna's best maternity looks
Rihanna in Barbados
Image: Getty Images
To celebrate Barbados' new status, Rihanna wore a body-hugging dress and spent the majority of the evening covering her stomach with her hands, prompting pregnancy rumours almost immediately
Rihanna announced on January 31 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky with a series of photos of her bump on Instagram
Image: Rihanna Instagram
Happy news
Rihanna continues to ace pregnancy style, and her glamorous look to attend a Fenty Beauty event was one of her best to date
Shine bright
Image: Getty Images
The mom-to-be took a cue from her own song, shining bright like a diamond while celebrating the debut of Fenty Beauty at Ulta in March 2022
Image: Getty Images
Glitzy
Image: Rihanna Instagram
Rihanna's pregnancy style has been very much of the belly-bearing kind thus far, but in a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of an altogether more winter look
Winter look
Image: Rihanna Instagram
On her way to Caviar Kaspia in Paris, Rihanna layered a coat and a brown hoodie over an aqua blue jumpsuit which bared half her bump with a side cut-out
Baby Blues
Image: Getty Images
The singer debuted what is possibly her most daring pregnancy look and made our jaws drop
Most daring look
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna has smashed it in the pregnancy style stakes once again, this time in a peach-coloured leather strappy dress as she attended an event with A$AP Rocky
Peachy
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna turned up the heat at Gucci's show in Milan. On anyone else, it shouldn't work. But on Rihanna, it's yet another epic maternity ensemble
Rocking in black
