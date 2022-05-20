Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 20, 2022
Heading 3
Rihanna's quotes on motherhood
Manifesting her future
Image: Getty Images
In August 2008, when asked about her future plans, Rihanna said, 'In 10 years I want to have already started my family and have some businesses of my own"
"I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny"
Image: Getty Images
On having kids
During the fifth Diamond Ball gala, Rihanna said, "I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I'm going to give birth to a Black woman"
Celebrating generations of parenting
Image: Getty Images
"A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom... but it's mine"
Image: Getty Images
Dreaming of motherhood
Image: Getty Images
On being asked, where she sees herself in a decade, Rihanna said, "Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient," she laughed. "I’ll have kids – three or four of 'em"
On wanting more kids
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna told Interview magazine in June 2019 that she wants babies "more than anything in life"
Always wanted babies
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna told Essence, "My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I'm sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I'm going to be"
Inspired by her mother
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna said in an interview with Vogue in 2020, "Only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love”
On raising her child
Image: Getty Images
"Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!"
Respect for her mother
Image: Getty Images
"Who the f**k says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom"
Marriage after having kids
