Itisha Arya

May 20, 2022

Rihanna's quotes on motherhood

Manifesting her future

Image: Getty Images

In August 2008, when asked about her future plans, Rihanna said, 'In 10 years I want to have already started my family and have some businesses of my own"

"I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny"

Image: Getty Images

On having kids

During the fifth Diamond Ball gala, Rihanna said, "I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I'm going to give birth to a Black woman"

Celebrating generations of parenting 

Image: Getty Images

"A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom... but it's mine"

Image: Getty Images

Dreaming of motherhood

Image: Getty Images

On being asked, where she sees herself in a decade, Rihanna said, "Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient," she laughed. "I’ll have kids – three or four of 'em"

On wanting more kids

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna told Interview magazine in June 2019 that she wants babies "more than anything in life"

Always wanted babies

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna told Essence, "My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I'm sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I'm going to be"

Inspired by her mother

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna said in an interview with Vogue in 2020, "Only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love”

On raising her child

Image: Getty Images

"Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!"

Respect for her mother

Image: Getty Images

"Who the f**k says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom"

Marriage after having kids

