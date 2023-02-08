FEB 08, 2023
Rishab Shetty starts work on Kantara 2
Sandalwood gem Rishab Shetty became a global heartthrob with his latest release, Kantara
The magic of Kantara
Along with receiving raving reviews, the action entertainer has also joined the Oscar race. The movie has been qualified for 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor'
The Oscar race
On the occasion of Kantara completing 100 days in the theaters, Rishab Shetty announced that he is already working on Kantara 2
Kantara 2 on the cards
As he is already busy with the script of the prequel, the project is expected to hit the cinema halls by 2024
A prequel
The actor and director also revealed that the idea came to him while he was shooting Kantara. He further added that the history of the film has more depth to it
The depth of the history
Rishab Shetty further informed that the team is presently in the middle of digging into more details for the script of the second part
The devil lies in the details
For the unversed, Kantara revolves around Kaadubettu Shiva, and the regional ritual dance form, Bhoota Kola
Bhoota Kola
The ending of the drama also became a topic of discussion among movie buffs as it left several questions unanswered, hinting toward a second installment
Cliffhanger ending
Kantara’s core cast includes Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, and Naveen D Padil, among others
The cast
Given the phenomenal success of Kantara, the prequel of the drama has already created a massive buzz among the fans
Massive buzz
