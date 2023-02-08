FEB 08, 2023

Heading 3

Rishab Shetty starts work on Kantara 2

Sandalwood gem Rishab Shetty became a global heartthrob with his latest release, Kantara

Along with receiving raving reviews, the action entertainer has also joined the Oscar race. The movie has been qualified for 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor'

On the occasion of Kantara completing 100 days in the theaters, Rishab Shetty announced that he is already working on Kantara 2

As he is already busy with the script of the prequel, the project is expected to hit the cinema halls by 2024

The actor and director also revealed that the idea came to him while he was shooting Kantara. He further added that the history of the film has more depth to it

Rishab Shetty further informed that the team is presently in the middle of digging into more details for the script of the second part

For the unversed, Kantara revolves around Kaadubettu Shiva, and the regional ritual dance form, Bhoota Kola

The ending of the drama also became a topic of discussion among movie buffs as it left several questions unanswered, hinting toward a second installment

Kantara’s core cast includes Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, and Naveen D Padil, among others

Given the phenomenal success of Kantara, the prequel of the drama has already created a massive buzz among the fans

