FEB 02, 2023
Rishab Shetty's
fam-jam moments
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Rishab Shetty reached new heights of success with Kantara. Today, we will be taking a look at some precious fam-jam moments of the Sandalwood gem
Video : Pragathi Shetty's Instagram
Have a look at this video of Rishab Shetty enjoying some quality time with his little munchkin
A doting father
The actor is unable to contain his smile as he gets clicked with his ladylove in this couple selfie
Image: Pragathi Shetty's Instagram
Love is in the air
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
The Sandalwood star posed with his loved ones in stunning traditional attires back in November 2022
Twinning and winning
Rishab Shetty showers his better half Pragathi Shetty with an affectionate peck on her forehead as the two get clicked together
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Showering love A peck on the forehead
The Kannada heartthrob took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with his wife Pragathi Shetty from their early days together
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Golden days
Rishab Shetty shared a beautiful photo with Pragathi Shetty as the two posed together for the camera prior to traveling
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Couple goals
Take a look at this photograph of the adorable couple as the mommy-to-be flaunts her baby bump
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Embracing parenthood
Don't Rishab Shetty, and Pragathi Shetty make for a cute couple in this old picture of the two?
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
Love is in the air
The Bell Bottom star shared a glimpse of his playtime with his little princess Raadya Shetty
Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram
A doting father
