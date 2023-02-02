Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 02, 2023

Rishab Shetty's
fam-jam moments

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Rishab Shetty reached new heights of success with Kantara. Today, we will be taking a look at some precious fam-jam moments of the Sandalwood gem

Video : Pragathi Shetty's Instagram

Have a look at this video of Rishab Shetty enjoying some quality time with his little munchkin

A doting father

The actor is unable to contain his smile as he gets clicked with his ladylove in this couple selfie

Image: Pragathi Shetty's Instagram

Love is in the air

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

The Sandalwood star posed with his loved ones in stunning traditional attires back in November 2022

Twinning and winning

Rishab Shetty showers his better half Pragathi Shetty with an affectionate peck on her forehead as the two get clicked together

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Showering love A peck on the forehead

The Kannada heartthrob took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with his wife Pragathi Shetty from their early days together

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Golden days

Rishab Shetty shared a beautiful photo with Pragathi Shetty as the two posed together for the camera prior to traveling

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Couple goals

Take a look at this photograph of the adorable couple as the mommy-to-be flaunts her baby bump

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Embracing parenthood

Don't Rishab Shetty, and Pragathi Shetty make for a cute couple in this old picture of the two?

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

Love is in the air 

The Bell Bottom star shared a glimpse of his playtime with his little princess Raadya Shetty

Image: Rishab Shetty's Instagram

A doting father

