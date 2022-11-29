Nov 29, 2022
Image: IMDb
Rishab Shetty has reached new heights of success with his latest release Kantara, but the filmmaker has proved his creative prowess earlier as well with memorable hits.
Image: IMDb
Rishab Shetty played the lead in the 2021 gangster drama Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana which was directed by filmmaker Raj B. Shetty.
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Image: IMDb
Helmed and led by Rakshit Shetty, Ulidavaru Kandanthe starred Kishore, Tara, Achyuth Kumar, and Yagna Shetty in the lead.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe
Image: IMDb
Rishab Shetty plays a detective Divakara in the 2019 drama Bell Bottom. The project turned out to be the highest-grosser of the year.
Bell Bottom
Image: IMDb
The actor and director portrayed inspector Narayana in the 2019 adventure drama Avane Srimannarayana. The film was directed by Sachin B. Ravi.
Avane Srimannarayana
Image: IMDb
The 2016 romantic comedy Kirik Party is also fondly remembered by movie buffs. The venture also marks the debut drama of Rashmika Mandanna.
Kirik Party
Image: IMDb
The 2021 Kannada action comedy Hero starring Rishab Shetty as the protagonist received praise from both fans and critics.
Hero
Image: IMDb
The film talks about the hurdles faced by three people who dream to make it big in the movie business.
Harikathe Alla Girikathe
Image: IMDb
Katha Sangama is the 2019 family drama anthology that shares the tale of a father's attempt to build a fantasy land.
Katha Sangama
Image: IMDb
Rishab Shetty was seen playing a crucial role in the 2013 drama Lucia which talked about a man suffering from insomnia and is tricked into buying drugs.
Lucia
