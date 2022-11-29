Heading 3

Rishab Shetty's
hits before Kantara

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 29, 2022

Image: IMDb

Rishab Shetty has reached new heights of success with his latest release Kantara, but the filmmaker has proved his creative prowess earlier as well with memorable hits.

Image: IMDb

Rishab Shetty played the lead in the 2021 gangster drama Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana which was directed by filmmaker Raj B. Shetty.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Image: IMDb

Helmed and led by Rakshit Shetty, Ulidavaru Kandanthe starred Kishore, Tara, Achyuth Kumar, and Yagna Shetty in the lead.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Image: IMDb

Rishab Shetty plays a detective Divakara in the 2019 drama Bell Bottom. The project turned out to be the highest-grosser of the year.

Bell Bottom

Image: IMDb

The actor and director portrayed inspector Narayana in the 2019 adventure drama Avane Srimannarayana. The film was directed by Sachin B. Ravi.

Avane Srimannarayana

Image: IMDb

The 2016 romantic comedy Kirik Party is also fondly remembered by movie buffs. The venture also marks the debut drama of Rashmika Mandanna.

Kirik Party

Image: IMDb

The 2021 Kannada action comedy Hero starring Rishab Shetty as the protagonist received praise from both fans and critics. 

Hero

Image: IMDb

The film talks about the hurdles faced by three people who dream to make it big in the movie business.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe 

Image: IMDb

Katha Sangama is the 2019 family drama anthology that shares the tale of a father's attempt to build a fantasy land. 

Katha Sangama 

Image: IMDb

Rishab Shetty was seen playing a crucial role in the 2013 drama Lucia which talked about a man suffering from insomnia and is tricked into buying drugs.

Lucia

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark

Click Here