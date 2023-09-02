Heading 3

Rishab Shetty's next film post Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty is a Kannada actor who surprised all the trade experts with his blockbuster film, Kantara in 2022

 Rishab Shetty

Kantara is a low budget blockbuster film of 2022. The cultural drama movie reckon big movies including KGF Chapter 2 and emerges as the Industry hit of Kannada film Industry

 Kantara 

After the sensational success of Kantara, the makers officially announced its prequel, Kantara 2

Kantara 2

The scripting of Kantara 2 has finished. The makers are presently working on its pre-production and soon they are heading to take it to the floors

Progress

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rishab Shetty is in talks with Ashutosh Gowarikar for a big Pan-India film. 

New Film

The untitled Pan-India venture required a rooted treatment. That is the reason why Ashutosh reached out to Rishab. The duo are very excited to collaborate on this flick

 Rooted Treatment 

The film is completed at the scripting level. Ashutosh Gowarikar is taking the film to the pre-production stage in the next two months. Moreover, they are targeting Mid-2024 to begin shooting of the film

Progress

It will be a multilingual film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, it is still not revealed whether it will be dubbed in other languages shot simultaneously in multiple languages 

 Multi-lingual

The filmmaker is known for directing films like- Lagaan, Swades, Jodha Akbar, Mohenjodaro, Panipat and others

 About Ashutosh Gowarikar 

Rishab Shetty is reportedly to bring Kantara 2 by Summer 2024. After which, he is likely to begin shooting for Gowarikar film

Kantara 2 Release Date

