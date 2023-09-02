Rishab Shetty is a Kannada actor who surprised all the trade experts with his blockbuster film, Kantara in 2022
Rishab Shetty
Kantara is a low budget blockbuster film of 2022. The cultural drama movie reckon big movies including KGF Chapter 2 and emerges as the Industry hit of Kannada film Industry
Kantara
After the sensational success of Kantara, the makers officially announced its prequel, Kantara 2
Kantara 2
The scripting of Kantara 2 has finished. The makers are presently working on its pre-production and soon they are heading to take it to the floors
Progress
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rishab Shetty is in talks with Ashutosh Gowarikar for a big Pan-India film.
New Film
The untitled Pan-India venture required a rooted treatment. That is the reason why Ashutosh reached out to Rishab. The duo are very excited to collaborate on this flick
Rooted Treatment
The film is completed at the scripting level. Ashutosh Gowarikar is taking the film to the pre-production stage in the next two months. Moreover, they are targeting Mid-2024 to begin shooting of the film
Progress
It will be a multilingual film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, it is still not revealed whether it will be dubbed in other languages shot simultaneously in multiple languages
Multi-lingual
The filmmaker is known for directing films like- Lagaan, Swades, Jodha Akbar, Mohenjodaro, Panipat and others
About Ashutosh Gowarikar
Rishab Shetty is reportedly to bring Kantara 2 by Summer 2024. After which, he is likely to begin shooting for Gowarikar film