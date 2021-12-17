Riteish Deshmukh’s moments with family
Father-Son Bonding
Riteish Deshmukh is super close with his sons as a hug and a kiss from them is all the doting dad wants!
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Diwali Love
He celebrated Diwali with lots of love alongside his wife Genelia Deshmukh, their sons and nephews
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Mama’s Boy
Apart from his wife and children, Riteish’s mom is also his strength and weakness
(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Ganesh Chaturthi
The family got together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and were seen performing a puja together
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Son’s Hero
His son loves to lay his head on his father’s chest while his dad pats him on the back
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
The Deshmukh family even celebrated Holi together in colour-coordinated outfits!
Holi Celebrations
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Christmas Cheer
Riteish spread some Christmas cheer as he posed for a cute family portrait
(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Riteish recycled his mom’s old saree and turned it into matching kurtas for him & his sons
Recycling At Its Best
(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Riteish never looked happier as he was seen enjoying a waterfall with his sons
Melodious Waterfalls
(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
Riteish pridefully calls his sons his “super powers” as he lifts them both up together in his arms!
Super Powers
(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)
