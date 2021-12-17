Riteish Deshmukh’s moments with family

RISHIKA SHAH

DEC 17, 2021

Father-Son Bonding

Riteish Deshmukh is super close with his sons as a hug and a kiss from them is all the doting dad wants!

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Diwali Love

He celebrated Diwali with lots of love alongside his wife Genelia Deshmukh, their sons and nephews

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Mama’s Boy

Apart from his wife and children, Riteish’s mom is also his strength and weakness

(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Ganesh Chaturthi

The family got together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and were seen performing a puja together

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Son’s Hero

His son loves to lay his head on his father’s chest while his dad pats him on the back

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

The Deshmukh family even celebrated Holi together in colour-coordinated outfits!

Holi Celebrations

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Christmas Cheer

Riteish spread some Christmas cheer as he posed for a cute family portrait

(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Riteish recycled his mom’s old saree and turned it into matching kurtas for him & his sons

Recycling At Its Best

(Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Riteish never looked happier as he was seen enjoying a waterfall with his sons

Melodious Waterfalls

(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

Riteish pridefully calls his sons his “super powers” as he lifts them both up together in his arms!

Super Powers

(Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram)

