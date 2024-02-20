Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh to direct ‘Raja Shivaji’

Riteish Deshmukh is a well-known figure in the industry. He recently forays into direction and is now gearing up for another massive project 

 Riteish Deshmukh 

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, the actor unveiled the title and first look of his next movie 

Shivaji Jayanti 

Titled Raja Shivaji, the period drama is touted to be a very authentic movie adaptation of the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 

Raja Shivaji 

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen spearheading the iconic role 

The Lead 

Moreover, the actor will also handle the responsibility of directing the ambitious movie. It will be his second directorial after Ved

Direction 

Genelia Deshmukh and Jio Studios are jointly bankrolling the movie on a massive budget 

Production

The popular Marathi music composer duo Ajay-Atul has been signed to give it's music 

Music

Legendary film cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be marking his Marathi debut with this film 

Cinematography

Raja Shivaji is announced to be released in bilingual - Marathi and Hindi 

Bilingual

Shooting & Release Date 

The pre-production of the movie is completed now. Riteish Deshmukh will soon be taking the film on floors. It is expected to be a big 2025 release 

