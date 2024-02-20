Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
Riteish Deshmukh to direct ‘Raja Shivaji’
Riteish Deshmukh is a well-known figure in the industry. He recently forays into direction and is now gearing up for another massive project
Riteish Deshmukh
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, the actor unveiled the title and first look of his next movie
Video source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Shivaji Jayanti
Titled Raja Shivaji, the period drama is touted to be a very authentic movie adaptation of the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Video source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh will be seen spearheading the iconic role
The Lead
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Moreover, the actor will also handle the responsibility of directing the ambitious movie. It will be his second directorial after Ved
Direction
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Genelia Deshmukh and Jio Studios are jointly bankrolling the movie on a massive budget
Production
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
The popular Marathi music composer duo Ajay-Atul has been signed to give it's music
Music
Image source- Ajay-Atul's Instagram
Legendary film cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be marking his Marathi debut with this film
Cinematography
Image source- Santosh Sivan's Instagram
Raja Shivaji is announced to be released in bilingual - Marathi and Hindi
Bilingual
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
Shooting & Release Date
Image source- Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram
The pre-production of the movie is completed now. Riteish Deshmukh will soon be taking the film on floors. It is expected to be a big 2025 release
