October 01, 2023

Ritesh-Farhan's future production slate

The duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar jointly run a film production company, Excel Entertainment for more than 20 years now

Known for unique storytelling with modern touch, Excel has a list of the brilliant cinema under its name- Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don franchise to name a few. Check out their upcoming production ventures

The next installment of the hit comedy-crime franchise, Fukrey directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba is due it's theatrical release on Sept. 28

Next is Agni starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Saiyami Kher as leads. The movie based on the lives of firefighters is currently in post-production 

Starring Emraan Hashmi, an army based thriller is currently in post-production. Titled Ground Zero, the film is inspired from a true story. It is directed byTejas Vijay Deoskar

Kunal Khemu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express is also in post-production. The comedy drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu Sharma as leads

Further, the action-drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is in the works. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar 

An urban friendship saga starring Ananya Pandey, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi is presently in post-production. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar is returning to the director's chair with the next installment of Don franchise. Starring Ranveer Singh as a lead, the action-drama is slated for a 2025 release

In addition, Farhan is also directing the Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead. The movie is presently on hold due to scheduling conflicts 

