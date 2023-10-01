The duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar jointly run a film production company, Excel Entertainment for more than 20 years now
Ritesh-Farhan
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Known for unique storytelling with modern touch, Excel has a list of the brilliant cinema under its name- Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don franchise to name a few. Check out their upcoming production ventures
Excel Entertainment
Video: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
The next installment of the hit comedy-crime franchise, Fukrey directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba is due it's theatrical release on Sept. 28
Image: Excel Entertainment's Instagram
Fukrey 3
Next is Agni starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Saiyami Kher as leads. The movie based on the lives of firefighters is currently in post-production
Agni
Image: Pratik Gandhi's Instagram
Ground Zero
Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
Starring Emraan Hashmi, an army based thriller is currently in post-production. Titled Ground Zero, the film is inspired from a true story. It is directed byTejas Vijay Deoskar
Madgaon Express
Image: IMDb
Kunal Khemu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express is also in post-production. The comedy drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu Sharma as leads
Yudhra
Image: IMDb
Further, the action-drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is in the works. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar
An urban friendship saga starring Ananya Pandey, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi is presently in post-production. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Farhan Akhtar is returning to the director's chair with the next installment of Don franchise. Starring Ranveer Singh as a lead, the action-drama is slated for a 2025 release
Don 3
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
In addition, Farhan is also directing the Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead. The movie is presently on hold due to scheduling conflicts