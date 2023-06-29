Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUne 29, 2023
Rithvik-Pearl: Actors in the 30s
Remember Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan? He is 32 now but looks as tantalizing as he did before
Parth Samthaan
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Reel Omkara Singh Oberoi or Kunal Jaisingh in real looks charming as ever as he has hit the 33-year-old mark
Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram
Kunal Jaisingh
The 35-year-old actor has been a part of well-known shows like Naamkaran and Tashan-e-Ishq
Zain Imam
Image: Zain Imam’s Instagram
The Katha Ankahee artist is about to turn 35 soon and has captured the attention of the viewers with his splendid performance
Adnan Khan
Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram
Pearl V Puri
Image: Pearl V Puri’s Instagram
The Naagin 3 fame continues to capture the hearts of the audience with his alluring looks even in his early 30s
Image: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
Neil Bhatt
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor plays the role of a dashing cop at the age of 35
The dashing Karan Tacker continues to swoon the Internet at the prime age of 37 years
Karan Tacker
Image: Karan Tacker’s Instagram
The Pavitra Rishta fame has been a part of many prestigious shows and is in his mid-30s
Rithvik Dhanjani
Image: Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram
Vijayendra Kumeria
Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram
Kumeria is currently associated with Teri Meri Doriyaann and the artist is 36 years old
Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram
Dsena is best known for his role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and the handsome hunk is 34 years old
Vivian Dsena
