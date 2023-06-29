Heading 3

Rithvik-Pearl: Actors in the 30s 

Remember Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan? He is 32 now but looks as tantalizing as he did before 

 Parth Samthaan 

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram 

Reel Omkara Singh Oberoi or Kunal Jaisingh in real looks charming as ever as he has hit the 33-year-old mark 

Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram 

Kunal Jaisingh 

The 35-year-old actor has been a part of well-known shows like Naamkaran and Tashan-e-Ishq 

Zain Imam 

Image: Zain Imam’s Instagram 

The Katha Ankahee artist is about to turn 35 soon and has captured the attention of the viewers with his splendid performance 

Adnan Khan

Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram 

Pearl V Puri 

Image: Pearl V Puri’s Instagram 

The Naagin 3 fame continues to capture the hearts of the audience with his alluring looks even in his early 30s 

Image: Neil Bhatt’s Instagram 

Neil Bhatt 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor plays the role of a dashing cop at the age of 35

The dashing Karan Tacker continues to swoon the Internet at the prime age of 37 years 

Karan Tacker 

Image: Karan Tacker’s Instagram 

The Pavitra Rishta fame has been a part of many prestigious shows and is in his mid-30s 

 Rithvik Dhanjani

Image: Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram 

Vijayendra Kumeria 

Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram 

Kumeria is currently associated with Teri Meri Doriyaann and the artist is 36 years old 

Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram 

Dsena is best known for his role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and the handsome hunk is 34 years old 

Vivian Dsena 

