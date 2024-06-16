Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

JUNE 16, 2024

RK through Alia’s Lens: Instagram Saga


Alia shared this beautiful picture of RK sharing a cute moment with their adorable daughter, Raha 

#1

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

The Highway actress shared this unseen snap of Rk from their wedding on the occasion of his birthday

#2

RK seems to love Raha’s company by the balcony in this picture!

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

#3

RK looks suave in this beautiful picture as he celebrates his 40th birthday

#4

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia captures RK grooving to ‘‘Deva Deva’’ from their film, Brahmastra amidst a beautiful landscape

#5

Video source- Instagram@aliaabhatt

RK stares at the camera with a captivating gaze as he enjoys his drink amidst a picturesque view

#6

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia shares a snap of her and RK holding hands and sharing a wonderful moment

#7

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

RK is all smiles in this beautiful photograph clicked by Alia Bhatt

#8

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

RK enjoys a hearty laugh in this cool click! 

#9

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

#10

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

RK looks great in this candid shot as he enjoys his jungle safari 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here