Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2024
RK through Alia’s Lens: Instagram Saga
Alia shared this beautiful picture of RK sharing a cute moment with their adorable daughter, Raha
#1
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
The Highway actress shared this unseen snap of Rk from their wedding on the occasion of his birthday
#2
RK seems to love Raha’s company by the balcony in this picture!
#3
RK looks suave in this beautiful picture as he celebrates his 40th birthday
#4
Alia captures RK grooving to ‘‘Deva Deva’’ from their film, Brahmastra amidst a beautiful landscape
#5
Video source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
RK stares at the camera with a captivating gaze as he enjoys his drink amidst a picturesque view
#6
Alia shares a snap of her and RK holding hands and sharing a wonderful moment
#7
RK is all smiles in this beautiful photograph clicked by Alia Bhatt
#8
RK enjoys a hearty laugh in this cool click!
#9
#10
RK looks great in this candid shot as he enjoys his jungle safari
