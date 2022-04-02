Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
APR 02, 2022
Roadies 18 confirmed participants
About the show
Image: IMDb
MTV Roadies is one of the most popular reality shows amongst youth. Over the years, the show has amassed a huge fan base. The show is all set to hit the screens with its 18th season
New host & another country
Image: Sonu Sood Instagram
Season 18 features prominent Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the host, and the Roadies season has been shot in South Africa this time
MTV Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Bob has been seen in Roadies 18. The actor told a national daily, “Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood, sir, has been no less than an honour for me.’’
Image: Baseer Ali Instagram
Baseer Ali
The Bigg Boss OTT fame Muskan Jattana is all set to appear in Roadies 18. When she was asked about being part of the show, she said, "Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me”
Muskan Jattana
Image: Muskan Jattana Instagram
She further said, ''Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"
Image: Muskan Jattana Instagram
Splitsvilla 13 fame Kevin Almasifar is set to appear on Sonu Sood's show. He’s always been into fitness and fans look forward to seeing him ace in the show
Image: Kevin Almasifar Instagram
Kevin Almasifar
Image: Ashish Bhatia Instagram
Ashish has previously starred in Roadies: Real Heroes in 2019 and Splitsvilla 12, and he is set to appear in Sonu Sood's show
Ashish Bhatia
Image: Aarushi Dutta Instagram
Aarushi Dutta, who appeared in Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies: Real Heroes, will soon be seen in MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa
Aarushi Dutta
