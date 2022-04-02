Entertainment

Roadies 18 confirmed participants

About the show

MTV Roadies is one of the most popular reality shows amongst youth. Over the years, the show has amassed a huge fan base. The show is all set to hit the screens with its 18th season

New host & another country

Season 18 features prominent Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the host, and the Roadies season has been shot in South Africa this time

MTV Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Bob has been seen in Roadies 18. The actor told a national daily, “Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood, sir, has been no less than an honour for me.’’

Baseer Ali

The Bigg Boss OTT fame Muskan Jattana is all set to appear in Roadies 18. When she was asked about being part of the show, she said, "Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me”

Muskan Jattana

She further said, ''Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"

Splitsvilla 13 fame Kevin Almasifar is set to appear on Sonu Sood's show. He’s always been into fitness and fans look forward to seeing him ace in the show

Kevin Almasifar

Ashish has previously starred in Roadies: Real Heroes in 2019 and Splitsvilla 12, and he is set to appear in Sonu Sood's show

Ashish Bhatia

Aarushi Dutta, who appeared in Splitsvilla 11 and Roadies: Real Heroes, will soon be seen in MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa

Aarushi Dutta

