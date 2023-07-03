Heading 3

Roadies: Winners of previous seasons 

JUly 03, 2023

Rannvijay Singha was the winner of the first season of Roadies in 2003 and eventually became a judge on the reality show

Season 1

Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies season 2 and now is among one of the top names in Bollywood

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

Season 2

Aanchal Khurana, the second girl to win Roadies, went on to star in many TV serials post the reality show

Season 8

Image: Aanchal Khurana's Instagram

Nikhil Sachdeva managed to win the eleventh season of Roadies

Season 11

Image: Nikhil Sachdeva Instagram

Season 12

Image: Prince Narula Instagram

Prince Narula was declared the winner of MTV Roadies season 12 

Image: Shweta Mehta Instagram

Season 14

Shweta Mehta bagged the trophy of Roadies' rising Season 14

Kashish Thakur lifted the trophy of the 16th season of Roadies

Season 16

Image: Kashish Thakur Instagram 

Arun Sharma emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies: Real Heroes

Season 17

Image: Arun Sharma Instagram

Season 18

Image: Hamid Barkzi Instagram

Hamid Barkzi was announced as the winner of the reality show MTV Roadies Revolution

Image: Ashish Bhatia Instagram 

Ashish Bhatia and Nandu won the finale of Roadies season 19

Season 19

