Roadies: Winners of previous seasons
JUly 03, 2023
Rannvijay Singha was the winner of the first season of Roadies in 2003 and eventually became a judge on the reality show
Season 1
Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies season 2 and now is among one of the top names in Bollywood
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
Season 2
Aanchal Khurana, the second girl to win Roadies, went on to star in many TV serials post the reality show
Season 8
Image: Aanchal Khurana's Instagram
Nikhil Sachdeva managed to win the eleventh season of Roadies
Season 11
Image: Nikhil Sachdeva Instagram
Season 12
Image: Prince Narula Instagram
Prince Narula was declared the winner of MTV Roadies season 12
Image: Shweta Mehta Instagram
Season 14
Shweta Mehta bagged the trophy of Roadies' rising Season 14
Kashish Thakur lifted the trophy of the 16th season of Roadies
Season 16
Image: Kashish Thakur Instagram
Arun Sharma emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies: Real Heroes
Season 17
Image: Arun Sharma Instagram
Season 18
Image: Hamid Barkzi Instagram
Hamid Barkzi was announced as the winner of the reality show MTV Roadies Revolution
Image: Ashish Bhatia Instagram
Ashish Bhatia and Nandu won the finale of Roadies season 19
Season 19
