Robert Downey Jr.’s Top 10 Hits
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
RDJ gave a gripping performance in this Oscar-winning film.
Oppenheimer (2023) - $975 million
RDJ reimagines the iconic detective in Guy Ritchie's fast-paced remake.
Sherlock Holmes (2009) - $524 million
The actor’s final appearance as Iron Man in the MCU's epic finale.
Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $2.799 billion
Iron Man joins forces to defeat Thanos in this MCU blockbuster.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $2.05 billion
Holmes battles Professor Moriarty in this quirky sequel, also starring Jude Law, Jared Harris, and Rachel McAdams.
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) - $543 million
A conflict of philosophies pits RDJ's Iron Man against Chris Evans' Captain America.
Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $1.15 billion
Tony Stark battles PTSD and an enigmatic new foe.
Iron Man 3 (2013) - $1.21 billion
This original superhero film catapulted the MCU to superstardom.
The Avengers (2012) - $1.52 billion
Iron Man's team takes on a rogue AI in this blockbuster sequel.
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - $1.40 billion
MCU's first big gamble, which made Robert Downey Jr. its Atlas, brought immense success to the actor..
Iron Man (2008) - $585.79 million
