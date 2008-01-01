Heading 3

JUNE 02, 2025

Robert Downey Jr.’s Top 10 Hits

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

RDJ gave a gripping performance in this Oscar-winning film.
Watch on Peacock, Apple TV 

Oppenheimer (2023) - $975 million

Image Credit: Imdb

RDJ reimagines the iconic detective in Guy Ritchie's fast-paced remake.
Watch on Max, Prime Video

Sherlock Holmes (2009) - $524 million

Image Credit: Imdb

The actor’s final appearance as Iron Man in the MCU's epic finale.
Watch on Disney+ 

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $2.799 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

Iron Man joins forces to defeat Thanos in this MCU blockbuster.
Watch on Disney+ 

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $2.05 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

Holmes battles Professor Moriarty in this quirky sequel, also starring Jude Law, Jared Harris, and Rachel McAdams.
Watch on Max, Prime Video 

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) - $543 million

Image Credit: Imdb

A conflict of philosophies pits RDJ's Iron Man against Chris Evans' Captain America.
Watch on Disney+ 

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $1.15 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

Tony Stark battles PTSD and an enigmatic new foe.
Watch on Disney+ 

Iron Man 3 (2013) - $1.21 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

This original superhero film catapulted the MCU to superstardom.
Watch on Disney+ 

The Avengers (2012) - $1.52 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

Iron Man's team takes on a rogue AI in this blockbuster sequel.
Watch on Disney+

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) - $1.40 billion

Image Credit: Imdb

MCU's first big gamble, which made Robert Downey Jr. its Atlas, brought immense success to the actor..
Watch on Disney+ 

Iron Man (2008) - $585.79 million

Image Credit: Imdb

