Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 12, 2023

Rocketry in Oscars' first list

Image: IMDb

R Madhavan directed and played the lead in the much-appreciated biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The project which was released on 1st July 2022 garnered a lot of praise from the audience.

A box office success

Image: IMDb

Adding another feather to the cap, the venture has now crossed international borders.

Another feather in the cap

Image: IMDb

The biopic has now made it to the first list of the Oscar nominations in the ‘International films Category’.

Making it to the Oscars

Image: IMDb

Some other movies including Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Vikrant Rona, and Iravin Nizhal are also in the running.

Others in the running

Image: IMDb


R Madhavan who helmed the director's cap for the first time for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is extremely happy with the latest achievement.

Proving your mettle

Image: IMDb

He was quoted saying, "I feel a great sense of gratitude and now the excitement has crept in about the Oscars."

R Madhavan's reaction

Image: IMDb

It was the first time that R Madhavan donned multiple caps for a movie as he not only directed, and played the lead, but also produced the movie as well.

Expanding your horizons

Image: IMDb

The drama was filmed in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Hindi, and English. 

Breaking language barriers

Image: IMDb

One of the talking points for the movie aside from R Madhavan's powerful performance was the cameo appearances by Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan.

The cameo appearances

Image: IMDb

For the unversed, the biographical drama is the cinematic adaptation of the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist.

ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Image: IMDb

The film journals his story from his days as a graduate student at Princeton University, to when he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested.

A story worth telling

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here