JAN 12, 2023
Rocketry in Oscars' first list
Image: IMDb
R Madhavan directed and played the lead in the much-appreciated biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The project which was released on 1st July 2022 garnered a lot of praise from the audience.
A box office success
Image: IMDb
Adding another feather to the cap, the venture has now crossed international borders.
Another feather in the cap
Image: IMDb
The biopic has now made it to the first list of the Oscar nominations in the ‘International films Category’.
Making it to the Oscars
Image: IMDb
Some other movies including Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Vikrant Rona, and Iravin Nizhal are also in the running.
Others in the running
Image: IMDb
R Madhavan who helmed the director's cap for the first time for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is extremely happy with the latest achievement.
Proving your mettle
Image: IMDb
He was quoted saying, "I feel a great sense of gratitude and now the excitement has crept in about the Oscars."
R Madhavan's reaction
Image: IMDb
It was the first time that R Madhavan donned multiple caps for a movie as he not only directed, and played the lead, but also produced the movie as well.
Expanding your horizons
Image: IMDb
The drama was filmed in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Hindi, and English.
Breaking language barriers
Image: IMDb
One of the talking points for the movie aside from R Madhavan's powerful performance was the cameo appearances by Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan.
The cameo appearances
Image: IMDb
For the unversed, the biographical drama is the cinematic adaptation of the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist.
ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan
Image: IMDb
The film journals his story from his days as a graduate student at Princeton University, to when he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested.
A story worth telling
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.