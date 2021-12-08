Rohit Saraf’s career timeline
Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
DEC 8, 2021
Debut
Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Gauri Shinde flick Dear Zindagi
(Source- IMDb)
Hichki
Following that, he appeared in Siddharth P Malhotra's film Hichki but he received little recognition
(Source- IMDb)
Breakthrough
The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, proved to be a breakthrough for the actor and raised him to prominence
(Source- IMDb)
Ludo
In 2020, the actor featured in Anurag Basu's film Ludo, and it garnered positive reviews from critics
(Source- IMDb)
Mismatched
The same year, he starred in a Netflix series ‘Mismatched,’ which garnered him massive popularity
(Source- IMDb)
National crush
Soon after the Mismatched, there were unexpected waves of Internet adulation and he was dubbed the ‘national crush.’
(Source- Rohit Saraf Instagram)
Tamil film
In 2021, the actor starred in the Tamil flick Enge Andha Vaan, directed by Rajasekar Duraisamy
(Source- IMDb)
The actor will appear in the film Vikram Vedha and the second season of Mismatched
(Source- Rohit Saraf Instagram)
Upcoming projects
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty in figure hugging outfits