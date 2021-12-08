Rohit Saraf’s career timeline

Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

DEC 8, 2021

Debut

Rohit Saraf made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Gauri Shinde flick Dear Zindagi

(Source- IMDb)

Hichki

Following that, he appeared in Siddharth P Malhotra's film Hichki but he received little recognition

(Source- IMDb)

Breakthrough

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, proved to be a breakthrough for the actor and raised him to prominence

(Source- IMDb)

Ludo

In 2020, the actor featured in Anurag Basu's film Ludo, and it garnered positive reviews from critics

(Source- IMDb)

Mismatched

The same year, he starred in a Netflix series ‘Mismatched,’ which garnered him massive popularity

(Source- IMDb)

National crush

Soon after the Mismatched, there were unexpected waves of Internet adulation and he was dubbed the ‘national crush.’

(Source- Rohit Saraf Instagram)

Tamil film

In 2021, the actor starred in the Tamil flick Enge Andha Vaan, directed by Rajasekar Duraisamy

(Source- IMDb)

The actor will appear in the film Vikram Vedha and the second season of Mismatched

(Source- Rohit Saraf Instagram)

Upcoming projects

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty in figure hugging outfits

Click Here